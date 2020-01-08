Android users rejoice! It's time to get your geo-restricted content unblocked and to start enjoying secure and anonymous browsing on the go. Yup, the time to get an Android VPN is here and you've come to the right place to find the best one for you.

(Image credit: Windscribe)

Log on to the Play Store and you’ll find a ridiculous amount of VPN apps out there. Don't worry though - we've tested them, narrowed them down to the best few and laid them out for you below. That means you can find which Android VPN suits your needs, be it to stream 4K video from outside your country, check your Facebook account in the office, torrent anonymously, and much more.

Since Android is a mobile platform, it's the most likely place you'll be online while abroad or on a potentially insecure Wi-Fi connection (say your commute or a coffee shop). As such it's one of the most important places to get the protection of a VPN. Thankfully the VPN movers and shakers know this and have put a lot of care into getting Android versions just right. The best of the bunch for us has to be ExpressVPN, but there are other options too. Check out our pick of the best VPN Android VPN apps below.





Our Top Five Android VPN Picks

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

1. ExpressVPN

The best all-round Android VPN

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 5

Works on most Android gadgets

Over 94 countries supported

A 24/7 support service

Max 5 connections

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Android thanks to rapid connection speeds, fantastic security and legendary 24/7 customer service. All that is also beautifully simple to use and just works, reliably wherever you are in the world thanks to a whopping 3,000+ servers over 150 locations.

The use of a AES 256-bit encryption over OpenVPN UDP combined with a kill switch and split tunneling mean you are really secure and anonymous wherever you go and whatever connection you're using.

As mentioned above, customer support is superb, working 24 hours a day so you can login and ask someone directly and get an answer right away – perfect when looking to unblock a service in a certain country if you're struggling.

There is a limit of up to five devices using the service at once. So if you were hoping to share this subscription among friends and family, you'll probably be a little short. But it should still be enough to cover your phone, tablet, laptop and TV streaming device with one to spare.

There's a 30-day money back guarantee that lets you try this for free and if you don't like it you can cancel without spending anything. That makes our #1 Android VPN app pick well worth a look.

Read our full ExpressVPN review.



Get 49% off the best Android VPN app

As we say, you can try ExpressVPN before you fully commit thanks to its 30-day money back promise. But if our praise above as convinced you to just go for ExpressVPN straight away, then you can get 49% off the normal price with an annual plan. Plus, it will through in an extra 3 months free on top.

(Image credit: VyprVPN)

2. VyprVPN

A great speed and security blend

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: 200,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 5

Genuinely well-made app

Free trial

Fast speeds

No refunds

Vypr is a highly recommended VPN for both speed and security. While connection speeds were great in our testing, especially for streaming, you don't sacrifice security. All your data is still routed through OpenVPN, L2TP/IPsec, PPTP and Chameleon which is VyprVPN’s own tailored solution. Plus, you get a NAT Firewall for additional security and a no logging data policy, too.

MORE: Best VPN Services and Apps

The difference between this VyprVPN’s app and some of its competitors is that it genuinely feels like the provider thought about a dedicated Android experience, rather than just shrinking down its desktop interface to a smaller screen.

Like ExpressVPN above, there is a 30-day money back guarantee to let you try the app before fully committing.

Read our full VyprVPN review.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

3. NordVPN

Android VPN with security at its heart

Number of servers: 5,600+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Double encryption secure

Up to six devices at once

Lots of extensions

Simple app

NordVPN is one of the best apps for security and speed thanks to its double encryption. That's a 2048-bit encryption, over 5,000 servers spanning more than 60 countries. You also get super strong DNS leak protection, two kill switches and fast connection speeds.

The Android VPN app offers a client that's a little on the basic side – but that can be a positive for those that want simplicity. While you won't get access to any kill switches, you will be automatically connected to NordVPN when you join a Wi-Fi network. Plus you get 24/7 customer support should you need anything unblocked where you're struggling.

Zero logging and a 30-day money back guarantee are also positives that make this Android VPN a winner.

Read our full NordVPN review.



(Image credit: IPVanish)

4. IPVanish

Mega fast Android app

Number of servers: 1,300 | Server locations: 75 | IP addresses: 40,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

Fast connections

Useful features

Excellent client

No free trial

This is the Android torrenting VPN of choice for sheer speed performance. If you use your Android phone or tablet to download masses of files and want to do so quickly and securely, then IPVanish is looking like the ideal choice.

Since torrenting isn't the safest pastime you'll be needing security too. IPVanish runs a strict no logs policy in place plus a 256-bit AES encryption over OpenVPN, PPTP, and L2TP protocols.

You can also enjoy split tunnelling and obfuscation for even more peace of mind while zipping along at those new-level speeds.

There isn't a free trial and - to be honest - IPVanish isn't cheap, but the best things in life rarely are.

Read our full IPVanish review.



(Image credit: Windscribe)

5. Windscribe

Attractive free option with paid benefits

Number of servers: 400+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: Unlimited

Fast performance

Generous free data plan

Android friendly

Not free for larger files

Windscribe is a Canada-based VPN service that rather uniquely offers a massive 10GB of data use for free. So this is a great way to try out its VPN for Android to see if it's for you. Then when you need more data, for UHD video streaming, for example, you can pay to upgrade to the full version for unlimited data access.

If you want to access Netflix on your Android phone with content from other countries, this is a great option. There is a specific Windflix server system for unlocking the streaming service. Windscribe is fast, reliable and offers a decent client with clear menus and a simple interface.

Read our full Windscribe review.

