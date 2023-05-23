Understanding VPN protocols: OpenVPN, L2TP, WireGuard & more

The best VPNs have become increasingly popular for various reasons. They help secure online privacy, bypass geo-restrictions, and protect sensitive data. Statistics show that approximately 72% of desktop/laptop users use a VPN, and 69% of people use a VPN on a mobile device.

This number demonstrates the growing demand for secure online connections. One of the core elements of a VPN is the protocol it uses. But what exactly is a protocol, and why does it matter? Read on to find out everything involved.

What is a VPN protocol?

A VPN protocol refers to rules determining how data is transmitted and encrypted between your device and the server. Several different VPN protocols are available, each with its own strengths and weaknesses.

Some common VPN protocols include OpenVPN, L2TP, WireGuard, and IPSec. While they all serve the same purpose of securing your data, they do so in different ways and with varying levels of efficacy and security.

Understanding popular VPN protocols

The following are some of the most popular VPN protocols and their key features:

OpenVPN: Often considered the gold standard of VPN protocols, OpenVPN is an open-source protocol that uses SSL/TLS for key exchange. It supports both UDP and TCP. Besides, it’s compatible with a wide range of operating systems. OpenVPN’s robust security, reliability, and convenience fuel its popularity. However, limitations of speed and cumbersome code have led to the popularity of more modern alternatives.

(Image credit: Vertigo3d/Getty Images)

L2TP: The Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol (L2TP) is often combined with IPSec for encryption. While it provides decent security, it can be slower than other protocols due to its double encapsulation process. On the other hand, numerous operating systems support L2TP. Thus, it may be a suitable choice for users looking for compatibility.

Comparing VPN protocols

It's important to consider your use-case when picking the right VPN protocol to use. Here we'll run down which protocol is best in which situation:

Security: WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IPSec (combined with L2TP) offer strong security. According to a recent study, OpenVPN and IPSec were considered the most secure VPN protocols, with WireGuard quickly gaining ground due to its modern cryptography techniques.

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

How to choose the right VPN protocol

When selecting a VPN protocol, you should consider the following factors:

Use case: Some protocols cater to specific activities like using a streaming VPN or torrenting VPN. For instance, WireGuard offers excellent speed and security, making it ideal for these purposes. OpenVPN is also popular for torrenting due to its strong encryption and broad compatibility.

Bottom line

To summarize, understanding VPN protocols is crucial when selecting a VPN service. While having a variety of protocols available is a bonus, most users will primarily benefit from WireGuard and OpenVPN because they offer robust security, high speeds, and broad compatibility.

You can choose the correct VPN protocol and provider to ensure a secure and enjoyable online experience by considering your specific use case, device compatibility, security requirements, and performance needs.

As the VPN market continues to grow and evolve, you should always stay informed about the latest developments in VPN protocols. This will help ensure you use the most secure and efficient solution.