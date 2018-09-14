First iPhone XS Leaked Benchmarks Reveal Speed, RAM

If you're hoping for a big power in upgrade in the iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max, you might just get it, if recently leaked benchmarks are any indication.



(Image credit: Apple)



Over at Geekbench 4, a couple of new iPhones have cropped up with benchmark scores that exceed previous models. And although they're not identified as the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, the folks at Cult of Mac, which earlier reported on the benchmarks, found that they use the same codename Apple is believed to have used internally.



The benchmarks, which are based on Geekbench 4 testing, reveal that the iPhone Xs' multi-core score hit 11385 in one test and 11167 in another. On its two single-core tests, the iPhone Xs topped scores of 4763 and 4576. That was enough to easily top the iPhone X, which had scores of 10116 for multi-core processing and 4208 for single-core processing.



The iPhone Xs Max also looks to pack serious power. But oddly enough, with top scores of 10842 on multi-core tests and 4813 on single-core tests, it didn't perform as well as the iPhone Xs. That said, the testing on the iPhone Xs Max was conducted on iOS 11, compared to iOS 12 for the iPhone Xs. It's possible Apple's software improvements caused better performance for the smaller handset.



MORE: iPhone Xs Max Hands-on: The Right Kind of Ginormous



Either way, they were still enough to top competitors, like the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Those devices scored a 3286 and 3327 in single-core tests, respectively. On multi-core testing, the Galaxy S9 reached a score of 8520 and the Galaxy S9+ tallied a score of 8156.



Samsung's other flagship, the Galaxy Note 9, scored 8,876 in multi-core testing on Geekbench 4, according to Tom's Guide's testing.

Still, you shouldn't read too much into these scores. There are a slew of ways to test a smartphone's power and in some cases, benchmarks can be duped.



Earlier this month, AnandTech discovered that Huawei had programmed its P20 smartphone to artificially inflate its scores on the 3DMark benchmark, which measures graphics performance. The site discovered that Huawei injected code that, as soon as the 3DMark app was detected, would send its processing power into overdrive to get the best result.



So, are the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max powerful? You bet. But don't spend too much time analyzing the benchmarks, as they don't tell the full story of how the phones might hold up in the real world.



