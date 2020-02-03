How to use the Amazon Fire TV Stick

Figuring out how to use the Fire TV Stick can be a little complicated, as the setup has a ton of steps. And once you get everything set up, you might need some help maximizing the Alexa remote's potential.

Yes, the streaming stick is popular for its low price, but if you'd rather have 4K streaming or cable box compatibility, check out our Fire TV Cube vs. Fire TV Stick vs. Fire TV Stick 4K guide.

Oh, and if you upgrade, don't worry: this story applies to both the regular Fire TV Stick and its 4K compatriot, as the only differences are the quality of video (just make sure you've got a lot of bandwidth and a 4K TV to make sure your maximizing the quality of your stream.

So, here's our guide for how to use the Fire TV Stick, which is one of the company's most popular and affordable streaming devices.

How to set up the Fire TV Stick

Yes, that USB Micro cord and power adapter that came with the Fire TV Stick might not be necessary for getting the Fire Stick up and running, but you'll want it to ensure faster performance.

Here's everything you need to get the Fire TV Stick up and running and streaming all of your favorite content.

1. Plug the USB Micro cable into the power adapter.

2. Plug the other end into into the Fire TV Stick.

3. Plug the Fire TV Stick into an HDMI port in your TV.

4. Press Home on your remote.

5. Press Play/Pause on your remote.

6. Select Your Language.

7. Select your Wi-Fi network.

8. Enter your password and select Connect.

9. Select Register or Create an Account.

10. Enter your Amazon login ID and click Next. If you selected Create an Account, you will be creating that ID.

11. Enter your password and select Sign In. If you've got two-factor authentication on Amazon enabled, you'll have to get your confirmation code from your phone and type it in.

12. Confirm it's your account that's signed in.

13. Select Yes or No to opt in or out of storing connected network passwords with Amazon.

14. Opt in or out of parental controls.

15. Sign up for Prime or decline.

16. Select Choose Apps to walk through Amazon's app downloads on-boarding, or click No Thanks to skip past.

17. Select the popular services you want, and click right to TV channels.

18. Select the TV channel apps you want, and click right to sports apps.

19. Select the sports apps you want, and click right to the featured apps.

20. Select the featured services you want, and click Play to proceed.

21. Click Download Apps.

You've set up your Fire TV Stick!

How to use the Fire TV Stick with Alexa

The Fire TV Stick comes with an Alexa Remote that allows you to perform voice-commands. Not only does it let you pause, rewind and fast-forward content with just your voice, but it also provides bonus features, including the Jeopardy game and help with Weather forecasts.

Below is a master list of the Alexa commands that work with the Fire TV Stick, which we'll be updating as more skills become available.

Watching content

"Alexa, watch The Handmaid's Tale."

"Alexa, open Netflix."

"Alexa, open PlayStation Vue."

"Alexa, Pause."

"Alexa, play."

"Alexa, stop."

“Alexa, fast-forward”

"Alexa-rewind"

“Alexa, forward 5 minutes”

“Alexa, skip 30 seconds”

“Alexa, play next”

"Alexa, next episode"

Finding content

"Alexa, show me nearby restaurants"

“Alexa, show me [show or movie title]”

“Alexa, show me [insert genre]”

“Alexa, show me Bruce Willis movies”

“Alexa, search for Westworld”

"Alexa, add this to my watchlist"

"Alexa, show my watchlist"

"Alexa, search for the NPR app"

"Alexa, watch HGTV [or any show] on PlayStation Vue [or Hulu]"

"Alexa, watch [insert Prime Video Channel name]"

The News

"Alexa, play my flash briefing" [if enabled in Alexa app] or "Alexa, what's the news?"

The Weather

"Alexa, what's the weather?"

"Alexa, what's the forecast?"

"Alexa, what's the weather in [insert city]?"

"Alexa, what's the weather like on [insert day]?"

Games

"Alexa, play Jeopardy" [enable in the Alexa app]

Music

"Alexa, play Beyoncé"

"Alexa, play All Star by Smash Mouth"

"Alexa, play [insert genre] music"

How to Install Apps on Fire TV Stick

Installing apps on the Fire TV Stick is pretty easy, thanks to Alexa. Sure, you could spend your time clicking around the interface, selecting the magnifying glass and typing in an app's name, but you don't have to.

Instead of clicking around the on-screen keyboard (found by selecting the magnifying glass at the far left end of the menu), just talk to Alexa.

1. While holding down the microphone button on the remote, say, "Alexa, search for the [insert app name] app."

2. Then, select the result you want to open.

3. Click Get

4. Click Open

You've installed an app! Click Open to proceed!



