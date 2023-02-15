New movies on Amazon Prime in February 2023

Prime members have a pretty good list of new movies on Amazon Prime to look forward to this month. And our favorite is a criminally under-appreciated mystery with a great cast and tons of plot twists: A Simple Favor.

Elsewhere on Prime Video, you get some great films, such as Almost Famous, Inside Man and Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room. We're excited to see if new Amazon Prime Video original film Somebody I Used to Know winds up being one of the best movies on Prime Video or not.

And while some of our personal picks may include recent horror flicks Smile and (the divisive) Halloween Ends, Prime Video's movie selection has a lot of non-horror coming this month as well. You've got I, Robot and A.I. Artificial Intelligence for the folks who can't stop talking about ChatGPT, as well as a pair of Rambo movies and a pair of Shrek movies.

Before we get to the big list of the new movies on Amazon Prime this month, let's dive into three of our picks:

New movies on Amazon Prime: Editor's picks

Inside Man (2006)

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

Spike Lee's bank heist film is an excellent battle of the brains, as a clever bank robber (Clive Owen) is in the crosshairs of focused detective Keith Frazier (Denzel Washington). Taut with tension, delivering a well-told mystery that reveals itself at a deliberate pace, Inside Man is one of those movies that you'll love to watch over and over again. It gets even better once a third party with her own agenda (Jodie Foster) shows up.

A Simple Favor (2018)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

I don't remember where I was when I watched A Simple Favor for the first time, but I do remembering how annoyed I was I'd never seen this Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) movie before. The premise may not be simple, but it begins in a relatable area. Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) is a vlogger whose found some success telling the internet about her life as a mom of young Miles (Joshua Satine). She doesn't have many friends, but she immediately takes to the super-cool Emily (Blake Lively), a PR powerhouse whose son goes to the same school as Stephanie's. But everything goes topsy-turvy when Stephanie agrees to babysit Emily's boy for a weekend. Secrets and lies will turn this friendship on its head.

On Prime Video starting February 19

Smile (2022)

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Paramount+)

A filmic offspring of It Follows, Smile tracks therapist Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who witnesses a traumatic incident shortly after we meet her. Rose then starts to pull at the strings of the last words of her former patient, and unravels a history of violence that threatens to repeat itself with her. And her only clue is to watch out for a very creepy smile.

Definitely not for everyone, but horror fans raved.

On Prime Video starting February 21

New movies on Amazon Prime on February 1

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Alex Cross (2012)

Almost Famous (2000)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

The Best Man (1999)

The Breadwinner (2017)

The Call (2013)

Chaplin (1993)

Children Of Heaven (1999)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

The Dilemma (2011)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

Exposed (2016)

Food, Inc (2009)

Four Brothers (2005)

French Postcards (1979)

From Justin To Kelly (2003)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

The Glass Shield (1995)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

The Help (2011)

The Hustle (2019)

I, Robot (2004)

Inside Man (2006)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013)

King Kong (1976)

The Last Song (2010)

Life Partners (2014)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Never Been Kissed (1999)

P.S. I Love You (2007)

Prophecy (1979)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (Extended Cut) (2019)

Sarafina! (1992)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Something Wild (1986)

Soul Food (1997)

Southside With You (2016)

Sugar (2009)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Tsotsi (2006)

Turbulence (1997)

Tyson (2009)

Underclassman (2005)

Venus and Serena (2013)

White House Down (2013)

Who’s Your Caddy? (2007)

New movies on Amazon Prime on February 3

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

New movies on Amazon Prime on February 7

Beast (2022)

Brian and Charles (2022)

New movies on Amazon Prime on February 8

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

New movies on Amazon Prime on February 9

Crank (2006)

New movies on Amazon Prime on February 10

Somebody I Used to Know (2023)

New movies on Amazon Prime on February 11

If I Stay (2014)

New movies on Amazon Prime on February 14

Halloween Ends (2022)

New movies on Amazon Prime on February 17

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

New movies on Amazon Prime on February 19

A Simple Favor (2018)

New movies on Amazon Prime on February 21

Smile (2022)

New movies on Amazon Prime on February 22

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

