Amazon just added 27 free movies to Freevee and these are the best ones

We know it. You know it. Everybody needs more free TV to watch, and Amazon's Freevee just added a ton of new movies to watch. And that's the beauty of Freevee (it's in the name) — everything there is free.

Freevee offers some great TV shows (the likes of Lost, Schitt's Creek and Mad Men), but we don't think enough people know or understand what Freevee is, but you may remember its old name: IMDb TV. Just like that service, Freevee offers all of its content using the FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) business model, so you get the shows and movies you like, and you just need to sit through ads. It's like cable, except you don't pay.

Freevee is one of the best free streaming services, standing up alongside the likes of Pluto TV and The Roku Channel. And just like Pluto and The Roku Channel, Freevee has linear, ad-supported channels. It's available inside the Prime Video app, though you may need a (free) Amazon account to use it, depending on where you log in.

We've got the full list of titles below, but we'll call out the cream of the crop right here, starting with 2009's amazing An Education. Led by Peter Sarsgaard and relative newcomer Carey Mulligan, this coming of age story sees Jenny (Mulligan) experiencing adult life for the first time after leading a somewhat sheltered life before, thanks to David (Sarsgaard), and older and charming suitor.

Then, the next pick we have is Annihilation, the fantastic Natalie Portman-led sci-fi film from Alex Garland. Lena (Portman) lead a group of scientists into a mysterious realm called the Shimmer that's been doing inexplicable things and emerged from a crashed meteor.

Looking for sci-fi with larger lore? Star Trek: Beyond, the third of the Chris Pine-led Trek films is now on Freevee. Romcom fans should appreciate the Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey-led The Wedding Planner.

Documentary fans will devour Inside Job, the Matt Damon-narrated film about the 2008 financial crisis. Those who want some retro fun can go with 1982's Fast Times at Ridgemont High or 1987's Dirty Dancing.

The full list of titles just-added to Freevee this month is below, and we've also got a list of what's coming soon.

Every new free movie added to Amazon Freevee in March 2023

3 Days to Kill (2014)

An Education (2009)

Annihilation (2018)

Awakenings (1990)

Bewitched (2005)

Bulletproof (1996)

Crooked House (2017)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Inside Job (2010)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

News of the World (2020)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017)

Safe Haven (2013)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

Smokey and the Bandit III (1983)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Takers (2010)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

White House Down (2013)

Movies coming to Freevee later this month

Cats (2018) — Coming March 22nd

Birds Like Us (2017) — Coming March 31st

Come Play (2020) — Coming March 31st

Fallen (1998) — Coming March 31st

My Sweet Monster (2021) — Coming March 31st

Outback (2019) — Coming March 31st

Pinocchio: A True Story (2021)

How to watch Freevee online

While it's available through the Prime Video app — and on the web (opens in new tab) — Freevee is also available as a standalone-app on some of the best streaming devices. Those include Amazon Fire TV devices and Roku devices. It's also on smart TVs, iOS, Android, Xbox and PS5.

