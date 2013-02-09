Trending

Microsoft Patch to Address 57 Security Bugs

By

12 security fixes to remove large number of bugs.

Microsoft's next Patch Tuesday will deliver an update to fix a larger number of bugs than usual.

Through 12 separate updates, Patch Tuesday on February 12 will address 57 individual security vulnerabilities. The bugs are currently affecting several Microsoft services and products including Windows, Internet Explorer, Windows Server, Microsoft Exchange and .Net Framework.

Five patches out of the 12 are rated as critical, which means that they'll protect users from hackers executing malicious code on an unprotected PC. Two such critical patches will be applied to Internet Explorer versions 6 through 10.

The third critical patch, meanwhile, will apply a fix to Windows XP and Vista, in addition to Server 2003. The fourth relates to Microsoft Exchange, while the fifth solely affects Windows XP. The remaining seven patches are rated as important; users will have to install them manually.

The critical patches will, however, be automatically installed for any Windows user who has automatic updates enabled.

 

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • A Bad Day 09 February 2013 07:04
    Good to see MS supporting their products.
    Reply
  • ravinmachine 09 February 2013 07:31
    Someone still uses Internet Explorer?
    Reply
  • A Bad Day 09 February 2013 07:39
    ravinmachineSomeone still uses Internet Explorer?
    You haven't tried IE10, have you?

    Now if you were talking about IE 6-8, then you have a point/
    Reply
  • memadmax 09 February 2013 07:40
    OK ZAK, Every tuesday, same BS...

    Really?

    At least MS is telling us what and if they are fixing something... Apple makes us pay for their increment BS...
    Reply
  • 09 February 2013 12:45
    Metro is a bug. A very serious one.
    Reply
  • danwat1234 09 February 2013 15:11
    wehatemetroMetro is a bug. A very serious one.

    Then download Start8 or ClassicUI and be happy.
    Reply
  • susyque747 09 February 2013 19:14
    When you build an OS on a foundation of sand this is what you get, a Swiss Cheese OS. Not to mention that MS now works hand in hand with the FEDS/NSA on their OS so to make sure the evil brown shirts have their built in back doors. MS is a bitch to the FEDS.
    Apple saw the light and dropped OS 9 and moved to UNIX based and Linux was based off UNIX from the start.
    Reply
  • susyque747 09 February 2013 19:15
    I also see a bunch of MS tools/fools must be reading this page.
    Reply
  • Soda-88 09 February 2013 20:38
    susyque747When you build an OS on a foundation of sand this is what you get, a Swiss Cheese OS. Not to mention that MS now works hand in hand with the FEDS/NSA on their OS so to make sure the evil brown shirts have their built in back doors. MS is a bitch to the FEDS.Apple saw the light and dropped OS 9 and moved to UNIX based and Linux was based off UNIX from the start.susyque747I also see a bunch of MS tools/fools must be reading this page.You should do stand-up.
    Reply
  • A Bad Day 09 February 2013 21:32
    susyque747When you build an OS on a foundation of sand this is what you get, a Swiss Cheese OS. Not to mention that MS now works hand in hand with the FEDS/NSA on their OS so to make sure the evil brown shirts have their built in back doors. MS is a bitch to the FEDS.Apple saw the light and dropped OS 9 and moved to UNIX based and Linux was based off UNIX from the start.
    Dude, you mind if I throw some mercury at your tinfoil hat?
    Reply