Microsoft Patch to Address 57 Security Bugs

Microsoft's next Patch Tuesday will deliver an update to fix a larger number of bugs than usual.
Through 12 separate updates, Patch Tuesday on February 12 will address 57 individual security vulnerabilities. The bugs are currently affecting several Microsoft services and products including Windows, Internet Explorer, Windows Server, Microsoft Exchange and .Net Framework.
Five patches out of the 12 are rated as critical, which means that they'll protect users from hackers executing malicious code on an unprotected PC. Two such critical patches will be applied to Internet Explorer versions 6 through 10.
The third critical patch, meanwhile, will apply a fix to Windows XP and Vista, in addition to Server 2003. The fourth relates to Microsoft Exchange, while the fifth solely affects Windows XP. The remaining seven patches are rated as important; users will have to install them manually.
The critical patches will, however, be automatically installed for any Windows user who has automatic updates enabled.
You haven't tried IE10, have you?
Now if you were talking about IE 6-8, then you have a point/
Really?
At least MS is telling us what and if they are fixing something... Apple makes us pay for their increment BS...
Then download Start8 or ClassicUI and be happy.
Apple saw the light and dropped OS 9 and moved to UNIX based and Linux was based off UNIX from the start.
Dude, you mind if I throw some mercury at your tinfoil hat?