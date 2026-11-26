FastestVPN is one of the lesser-known names in the VPN industry, but its latest Black Friday deal – which is unlike any other I've ever seen – makes it seriously worthy of your attention. It's offering a lifetime license for its VPN for a $27 one-time payment.

Unbelievable, I know! But there's more to be happy about, as FastestVPN is throwing in its password manager for FREE, also with lifetime access. Heck, I'd be happy to get a no-frills VPN like this for $27 for two or three years. This is easily one of the most unique Black Friday VPN deals you'll ever come across.

Admittedly, FastestVPN is no stranger to such near-obnoxious discounts. It rolls out lifetime plans every November, but this is the cheapest it's ever been. Plus, previous deals only included two years of access to the password manager.

One thing to note: you must use the code FUTUREBF2026 to claim this deal at checkout.

FastestVPN | 67% DISCOUNT | Lifetime plan + lifetime password manager

Was: $99

Now: $27 one-off payment

Use code: FUTUREBF2026

FastestVPN doesn’t rival the big names, but if you want a straightforward service that does the job without costing a fortune, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything better than this lifetime deal. What you'll get:

📈 A VPN for life – no questions

🔐 Verified no-logs policy

📱 Lifetime password manager

✨ 10 simultaneous connections FastestVPN’s lifetime plan, which includes its no-frills VPN and password manager, now costs just $27 upfront. Use the code FUTUREBF2026 to claim the discount. As mentioned earlier, this is the cheapest VPN I'd actually recommend buying.

FastestVPN gets the basics right, but don't expect too much

Of course, FastestVPN is nowhere near the best VPNs, such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, or Surfshark. But during our testing, we found that it gets the basics right. Starting with the all-important privacy, FastestVPN is headquartered in the privacy-friendly jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, which sits outside the Five Eyes, Nine Eyes, and Fourteen Eyes data-sharing alliances.

Combined with a strict no-logs policy that’s been independently audited, you can trust FastestVPN to keep your VPN session data private. There’s also a reliable kill switch, DNS leak protection, and support for modern VPN protocols like WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2.

FastestVPN isn't completely bereft of modern features, though, and privacy-conscious users will appreciate its specialty Double VPN and P2P servers, albeit with limited options. You’ll also get 10 simultaneous connections and clean, beginner-friendly apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, as well as browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox.

Let's not forget, FastestVPN is also throwing in its password manager with this deal. It might not be as feature-rich as the best password managers, but it covers all the basics – from generating and saving strong passwords to storing logins and sensitive records in a secure vault and syncing everything across devices.

Beyond that, though, it’d be harsh to expect more from a $27 lifetime VPN. It’s no match for our fastest VPNs, and you get very little in the way of extras beyond its password manager. We can't recommend FastestVPN for streaming, either. For that, consider Norton VPN or NordVPN instead.

If you want a dirt-cheap VPN for streaming, PrivadoVPN's current deal at $1.11 per month is an excellent choice. It unblocks all popular streaming platforms and also throws in its antivirus for free.

If you’re looking for more tools but still want a discounted VPN, we’d point you towards Surfshark One. Its two-year plan is also on sale for just $2.49 per month, and includes free antivirus, scam protection, and breach alerts, as well as unlimited simultaneous connections.