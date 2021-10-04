Yankees vs Red Sox live stream: How to watch the MLB Wildcard Playoffs online

Tomorow's Yankees vs Red Sox live stream gives us the latest chapter of one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports. The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox faceoff at historic Fenway Park in a one-game wildcard playoff that should be one heck of a MLB live stream.

Yankees vs Red Sox time, tv channel The Yankees vs Red Sox game is tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 5)

• Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or fuboTV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The winner goes on to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Divisional Series. After 162 games and matching 92-70 records, it all comes down to these nine (or more) innings.

Gerrit Cole takes to the hill for the Yankees against the Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi. Cole went 16-8 on the season posting a 3.23 ERA, while Eovaldi went 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA. Cole’s ERA ballooned at Fenway this year allowing 16 runs over three starts including five home runs allowed. Eovaldi posted a 3.71 ERA against the Yankees this year allowing five homers, the most he surrendered to any team this season.

Rafael Devers will look to build off a great regular season and a clutch end to the year. Devers hit a team-high 38 home runs for the Red Sox including two homers in the season finale against the Nationals that helped clinch their wild card berth. As for the Yankees, this was the season they had been waiting for since they traded for Giancarlo Stanton before the 2018 season. This is the first year, both Stanton and Aaron Judge both hit over 35 homers and drove in over 90 RBIs.

The Sox edged out the Yanks during their regular season series going 10-9 over their 19 matchups. However, the Yankees dominated the Red Sox down the stretch winning their last six games and nine of their last 12 meetings.

The Yankees are a 1.5-road favorites in Boston. The over/under is 8.5 runs. This game marks the Red Sox first ever one-game wildcard playoff since Major League Baseball began using the format in 2012.

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox live stream from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Yankees vs Red Sox live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Yankees vs Red Sox live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Yankees vs Red Sox game is tomorrow (Oct. 5) at 8 p.m. ET.

In the U.S., the Yankees vs Red Sox game is tomorrow (Oct. 5) at 8 p.m. ET.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN and the rest of the channels you want for MLB post-season live streams) costs $50 per month, while the fuboTV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Yankees vs Red Sox live streams in the UK

You can watch Yankees vs Red Sox live across the pond, even if it is at the crazy hour of 1:00 a.m. local BST Wednesday morning. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for ESPN's coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Yankees vs Red Sox live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Yankees vs Red Sox live streams in Canada on SportsNet.