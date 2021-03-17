Xbox Game Pass for PC just got a huge boost — thanks to EA Play

Microsoft has just given Xbox Game Pass for PC a shot in the arm by opening up access to EA Play, letting PC gamers get their hands on the likes of Battlefield V, Star Wars: Squadrons and Titanfall 2.

EA Play was recently added into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One, for no extra cost. But now Xbox Game Pass PC is getting in on the action. And Ultimate subscribers will also be able to play the EA games they’ve been enjoying on consoles on a gaming PC or one of our picks of the best gaming laptops.

As of 2:00 p.m. PT on March 18, Xbox Game Pass members on PC will be able to download the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as classic games from the Command & Conquer and The Sims franchises.

That means for $9.99 a month you can get Xbox Game Pass for PC that gives you access to a suite of first and third-party games, including The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Company of Heroes 2, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition, and more games that are best played with a mouse and keyboard.

Go for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99 a month and you get the above, access to a whole suite of Xbox games spanning from the original Xbox to the Xbox Series X, as well as the ability to stream Xbox games to an Android device over a local network or cellular connection. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is arguably one of the best value deals in gaming, especially if you’re new to the world of Xbox gaming.

For people lucky enough to have a new Xbox console as well as a capable gaming PC, Game Pass Ultimate’s boosted roster of PC games is a boon, as sometimes you might prefer to play a game at a desk rather than lounging on a sofa. And syncing of saves between platforms makes it very easy.

The one caveat here is finding where to buy an Xbox Series X or where to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. At the moment, both are hard to come by, and will be necessary to get the most out of Game Pass Ultimate.