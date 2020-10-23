When is Black Friday 2020? This year, it's not just one day — it's an entire season of savings. Retailers including Best Buy, Walmart and Target are launching their Black Friday deals early so you can start your holiday shopping now.

Black Friday 2020 will be unlike any that came before it. The pandemic will make the in-store experience very different — none of the typical long lines and big crowds. Many brick-and-mortar stores will be completely closed on Black Friday. That's why retailers are expanding their online Black Friday deals: Amazon rolled its Prime Day sales right into a holiday savings event, while Lowe's and Home Depot also launched early holiday gift guides.

Online shoppers will see price-slashing Black Friday sales on TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles and accessories, electronics, home goods, kitchen gadgets, toys and more.

When is Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that falls on the day after Thanksgiving and marks the start of the holiday shopping season. This year, Black Friday is November 27, 2020.

Cyber Monday is November 30, 2020.

In recent years, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have grown to take place over several days and even weeks. And for 2020, Black Friday is encompassing the entire month for many retailers, who are looking to jumpstart the holiday shopping season:

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event is essentially a series of Black Friday sales happening on Wednesday, November 4; Wednesday, November 11; and Wednesday, November 25.

Target Black Friday Deals start in late October and shoppers can receive preview ads starting Oct. 29.

Best Buy Black Friday deals have already started, with has TVs on sale from $69.99.

Amazon's Holiday Dash event picked up immediately after its big Prime Day sale and continues through December.

The best Black Friday deals right now

Insignia 24" Fire TV: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

It may be small, but this 24-inch Fire TV features Alexa so you can stream from your favorite apps and even control your TV via the voice remote. This early Black Friday deal is on sale for $99.99.

TCL 55" 4K Roku TV: was $399 now $148 @ Walmart

LG CX 55" 4K OLED TV: up to $503 off all models @ Amazon

MacBook Air: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,159 now $899 @ Lenovo

10.9" iPad Air (2020): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

iRobot Roomba E5: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Cam: was $124 now $49 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

