When is Black Friday 2021 is a question everyone will be asking soon. Black Friday 2021 will occur on November 26. However, retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are renown for launching their Black Friday deals in advance of that date.

In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if the first mentions of Black Friday begin later this month. That said, the official sales will likely start closer to Halloween, which is what we've seen in previous years.

Black Friday 2021 will be unlike any retail holiday that's come before it. We're still living through a pandemic, so most shoppers will continue to favor the convenience of online shopping versus trekking into a physical brick and mortar. Online shoppers will see epic sales on TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, home goods, kitchen gadgets, toys, and more.

Black Friday is an annual sales event that falls on the day after Thanksgiving and marks the start of the holiday shopping season. This year, Black Friday is November 26, 2021. Black Friday has grown from a single day to a full season that lasts for weeks. Here's what you can expect for 2021:

Amazon: Last year, Amazon held Prime Day in October and jumped into the holiday season shortly after Prime Day wrapped up. Rumors of an October Prime Day have died down. However, Amazon is known for its surprises. Should a second Prime Day occur, it'll likely happen in early-to-mid October and its holiday sales would start late October into November. In the meantime, make sure to follow our Amazon deals coverage for sales you can get now.

Walmart: The retailer kicked off its Walmart Deals for Days event on Wednesday, November 4. Other sales were held on November 11 and November 25 (the day before Thanksgiving). You can expect Walmart to kick off the holiday season in early November again this year.

Best Buy: Like its competitors, Best Buy started the holiday season in early November last year. You can expect the retailer to follow the same format for Black Friday 2021. Make sure to follow our Best Buy deals coverage for sales you can get now.

