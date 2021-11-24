Everything is different when you watch South Park: Post Covid online. Yes, South Park's series of Paramount Plus specials is finally arriving, taking the boys off their familiar home of Comedy Central. Except they're no longer boys.

South Park: Post Covid channel, release date and time details South Park: Post Covid debuts on Thursday, Nov. 25.

• Time — 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

South Park: Post Covid, as its name suggests, follows Stan and the town of South Park to their adulthood, after the Covid-19 pandemic. In a press release, South Park Studios stated that the special will answer the question of "what happened to the children who lived through the pandemic?"

The trailer, available below, shows only Stan and Kyle, but that press release reveals that Cartman and Kenny also survived. Randy Marsh, Stan's chaotic father, is also here.

And it looks like things are getting bad for everyone again.

While past South Park specials were on HBO Max and Comedy Central, this event (as the trailer below mocks) is an exclusive event for Paramount Plus. This is a familiar sight to Star Trek: Discovery fans, as that show was just pulled from Netflix. International availability is also unknown, as we'll get to below.

Fortunately, Paramount Plus is on all of the best streaming devices, so no need to worry about accessing it.

Check out this trailer from the South Park: Post Covid special, and find all the details about how to watch below.

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (and it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss the South Park: Post Covid movie/special if you've travelled somewhere where it isn't working.

How to watch South Park: Post Covid special in the US for free

C'mon guys, all you need to watch the South Park special is Paramount Plus. South Park: Post Covid arrives at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 25.

This is the first of 14 South Park specials made exclusively for Paramount Plus. The series will still debut new seasons on Comedy Central, where it's going to run to at least a 30th season. Seasons 25 and 26 will air on HBO Max 24 hours after airing on Comedy Central, because that's not confusing.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

How to watch South Park: Post Covid in Canada and internationally

Can you watch South Park: Post Covid outside of the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day? The short answer is "we're not sure."

The official word from South Park's own press release says that the special will "premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. on Thursday, Nov. 25 and will also roll out on in the Nordics, Latin America, Australia and Canada." We can't get an answer from anyone as to whether or not the international versions of Paramount Plus will have the special on Thursday. It's confusion like this that helps keep Paramount Plus off our best streaming services list.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S., and want to watch South Park: Post Covid when it airs on Paramount Plus, you can use a VPN service to make it seem like your device is back home.