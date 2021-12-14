If you're wondering about Victor Chaos, then watch South Park: Post Covid 2 online this week. Yes, unlike Cartman and his kids, you don't need to abandon Kyle and the citizens of South Park in their latest Paramount Plus special.

South Park: Post Covid 2 channel, release date and time details South Park: Post Covid will stream on Thursday, Dec. 16.

• Time — 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus



As you may recall, South Park: Post Covid ended with a few cliffhangers. Butters, under the name Victor Chaos (pronounces Chaws) is locked up in South Park Mental Asylum Plus. Kenny (who died) time-traveled to stop Covid, but hasn't actually done that. In fact, Covid has put South Park on lockdown (thanks to an unvaccinated Clyde Donovan).

But Kyle and Stan are uniting to try and finish Kenny's work to travel through time to stop Covid. They may even call on Jesus or Santa (hey, Christmas is right around the corner).

Also, Randy Marsh has found his last little sprout of Tegridy weed, and looks to use that to fight Covid. Will the ghosts (or, more likely, his deluded visions) of Shelley and Sharon come back to help him?

The trailer, available below, shows Stan and Kyle visiting Butters, and Cartman trying to stop the time travelers. It doesn't look like that worked, though, as Stan, Kyle and Cartman all appear to have made it back, albeit covered in tin foil.

Much like South Park: Post Covid, this special isn't on HBO Max or Comedy Central, and instead on Paramount Plus, the new home for South Park's specials.

Fortunately, Paramount Plus is on all of the best streaming devices, so no need to worry about accessing it.

Check out this trailer from South Park: Post Covid 2: The Return of Covid special, and find all the details about how to watch below.

How to watch South Park: Post Covid 2 online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (and it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss the South Park: Post Covid 2 if you've travelled somewhere where it isn't working.

How to watch South Park: Post Covid 2 special in the US

South Park: Post Covid 2 arrives at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Thursday, Dec. 16.

This is the second of 14 South Park specials made exclusively for Paramount Plus. The series will still debut new seasons on Comedy Central, where it's going to run to at least a 30th season. Seasons 25 and 26 will air on HBO Max 24 hours after airing on Comedy Central, because that's not confusing.

This is the second of 14 South Park specials made exclusively for Paramount Plus. The series will still debut new seasons on Comedy Central, where it's going to run to at least a 30th season. Seasons 25 and 26 will air on HBO Max 24 hours after airing on Comedy Central, because that's not confusing.

How to watch South Park: Post Covid 2 in Canada and internationally

Can you watch South Park: Post Covid outside of the U.S. this week? Folks in Canada can, but as for the rest? Unfortunately, we're not sure.

The official post on South Park's site is that South Park: Post Covid 2: The Return of Covid "will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, Dec. 16 and will also roll out in the Nordics, Latin America and Australia throughout the month of December as well."

It's vagueness like this that helps keep Paramount Plus off our best streaming services list.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S., and want to watch South Park: Post Covid 2 when it airs on Paramount Plus, you can use a VPN service to make it seem like your device is back home.