How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 online without cable

A familiar face returns when you watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 online, which you can do even if you don't have cable. Heather Dubrow makes her triumphant return to the RHOC cast, which has experienced quite a bit of turnover.

Real Housewives of Orange County start time, channel Real Housewives of OC season 16 premiere episode airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 1) on Bravo.

Shannon Storms Beador, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter are back, but Kelly Dodd, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke have left the show.

Along with Dubrow — a fixture on RHOC seasons 7-11 — two new cast members are on board. Dr. Jen Armstrong is an aesthetic M.D. and "alpha female" who endears herself to the ladies by performing cosmetic procedures on them. Noella Bergener is going through an unexpected divorce from her husband and facing the loss of her lavish lifestyle, which quickly gains Shannon's sympathy.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 16. Plus, check out the first look preview trailer below:

How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 if you're away from home. Watching RHOP's new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 in the US

American Housewives fans can watch the RHOC season 16 premiere episode at 9 p.m. ET today (Wednesday, Dec. 1) on Bravo.

Bravo is available with a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can also watch RHOC on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Real Housewives live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10. The Sling Blue package comes with Bravo, as well as 40+ other top channels.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Bravo.

After airing on Bravo, RHOC episodes may be available to stream on Hulu and/or Peacock.

How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 in Canada

RHOC fans in Canada can tune into season 16 at the same time and day as their American neighbors, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Slice, if you get the channel through your cable provider.

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 in the UK

UK viewers can watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S.

Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.