Twitter lets you mute words with this simple trick

Twitter gives you plenty of reason to mute words. Whether you’re sick of seeing PS5 rumors, tired of political tweets or simply want to avoid TV spoilers, you can choose which phrases you never want to see on your timeline.

You might know how to mute hashtags or keywords on Twitter the long way, but did you know about there’s a two-click. secret trick for muting words on Twitter from your phone?

Yes, you can mute words on Twitter easily with a long press of the word you’d like to expunge from your feed. The caveat is that it only works within the iOS Twitter app for iPhones as far as we can tell.

Here’s how it works:

How to mute words on Twitter on iPhone in 2 steps

Step 1: Long press (or tap and hold) on the word you want to mute

Step 2: Click ‘Mute’ from the action menu.

With this secret trick to mute words on Twitter, you'll be curating your feed to your liking in no time.