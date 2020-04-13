Trolls World Tour 2 release date, cast: Is a Trolls 3 movie coming?

Yes, we're already wondering about a potential Trolls World Tour 2. Hot off a massive digital weekend for Trolls World Tour, the next Trolls movie — Trolls 3, if you're technical about it — is something many families are probably already talking about.

While we don't know much about Trolls World Tour's financial success, it was such the talk of the town that it's not hard to envision that Dreamworks is planning another round of the Trolls tribes. So, we're looking at the potential release date window, as well as which cast members are likely to come back.

For those who need a little bit of catch-up, Trolls World Tour expanded the universe of these wildly coiffed characters. The sequel revealed that the tribe we met in Trolls is just one of six groups of Trolls, and that each is dedicated to a different musical genre.

In Trolls World Tour, the hard rock tribe (with characters voiced by Ozzy Osbourne and Rachel Bloom, as King Thrash and Queen Barb) are not happy with the diversity of musical tastes of the Trolls, and wage war on the Classical, Country, Funk, Pop and Techno tribes.

Pandora and Xfinity seized on this musical tie-in, and created playlists based on the music tastes of the characters, that will hopefully tide kids over. The pop mixtape is filled with names like Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers and Ariana Grande.

Here's everything you need to know about Trolls World Tour 2 (aka Trolls 3):

Universal has yet to announce that they've green-lit a Trolls 3 or Trolls World Tour 1. That being said, a sequel seems highly likely.

It's just a matter of wondering when. There were about 3 and a half years between Trolls and Trolls World Tour, and so we'd speculate that Trolls World Tour 2 could come out in Summer 2023.

Trolls World Tour 2 cast: Who’s in it?

Since Trolls World Tour didn't leave a bodycount in its wake — King Thrash is no Thanos — expect everyone to come back for Trolls World Tour 2. Yes, even the McElroys.

A sampling of the cast includes:

Anna Kendrick as Poppy

Justin Timberlake as Branch

Rachel Bloom as Barb

James Corden as Biggie

Ron Funches as Cooper

Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn

Anderson .Paak as Prince D

Sam Rockwell as Hickory

George Clinton as King Quincy

Mary J. Blige as Queen Essence

Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond

J Balvin as Tresillo

Jamie Dornan as Chaz

Ozzy Osbourne as King Thrash

Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle

Zooey Deschanel as Bridget

Christopher Mintz-Plasse as King Gristle

Justin McElroy as Beat Drop Button / Tumbleweed / Skyscraper Troll

Griffin McElroy as Country Music Tear / Skyscraper Troll

Travis McElroy as Rocker Tear / Skyscraper Troll

Trolls World Tour 2 plot: What to expect

Trolls 3 could deliver anything! That's the message we get from the ending of Trolls World Tour, which tied up all of its storylines quite neatly.

The one potential storyline they could run with, is the wedding of Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake).

Not even the post-credits scene of Trolls World Tour — which saw King Gristle (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) and Bridget (Zooey Deschanel) return — set anything up.

Is there a Trolls World Tour 2 trailer?

No, Trolls World Tour 2 does not have a trailer yet.