How to watch Trolls World Tour online: Everywhere you can stream the movie

Kids looking to watch Trolls World Tour don't have theaters to go to, but the highly anticipated animated movie is coming straight to video on demand. Yes, while some movies got pushed back by the COVID-19 outbreak, Trolls 2 is not missing its launch date and arriving right when families need more to watch.

Trolls World Tour Cast, Crew, etc. Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, Ron Funches, Kelly Clarkson (first billed)

Directors: Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith

Run-time: 1h 30min

Age rating: PG

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

IMDB: 5.6

If you're not already familiar, or are a parent who purposefully forgot the first CGI animated trolls movie's details, Trolls World Tour (like the 2016 Trolls movie) is a musical comedy filled with pop names playing the once-popular Trolls dolls, who have a deep and complex connection with performing songs.

Trolls World Tour (or Trolls 2 for those trying to keep track of how many feature films there have been) sees main characters Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) return and make a massive discovery about their species. It turns out the world of the Trolls is a lot larger than they expected, and each tribe of Trolls is into different music.

Those genres — Classical, Country, Funk, Pop, Hard Rock and Techno — are brought to life by the voices of all-stars such as Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Ozzy Osbourne and Rachel Bloom. The latter two, who play King Thrash and Queen Barb, are the trouble brewing in Trolls World Tour as they're taking a rather ... hard stance from the hard rock section, and won't be happy until the world is head-banging with them.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Trolls World Tour online, including a pre-order deal to save on other animated movies.

Does Netflix have Trolls World Tour?

While Netflix has other Trolls specials — Trolls Holiday and Trolls: The Beat Goes On — you're probably going to be waiting a fair while before World Tour stops by Netflix.

So, you're going to need to order Trolls World Tour directly from one of the many video on demand services. Right now, you can pre-order it on Fandango Now and it will be on other pages when it goes live on the 10th.

How can I watch Trolls World Tour with a VPN?

So, as I said above, some folks stuck abroad — away from countries where Trolls World Tour is available as a digital purchase on their platform of choice — will likely be running into geo-fenced restrictions on what services they can use. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), they can watch Trolls World Tour (and all the other services from their home country) no matter where they are.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch Trolls World Tour. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And, heck, if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How do I watch Trolls World Tour in the US?

You'll be able to watch Trolls World Tour with a video on demand rental, starting Friday, April 10. Once you purchase the rental, you get a window of 30 days before you have to hit play, and then another 48 hours to finish the film, before the movie expires. It costs $19.99.

Those who pre-order Trolls World Tour on Fandango Now will get 50% off Dreamworks Animation movies from the service. That means savings on owning digital copies of the Madagascar films, the How to Train Your Dragon series and the Kung Fu Panda series too. View Deal

How can I watch Trolls World Tour in the UK

Similarly, Trolls World Tour will be available on all the standard digital outlets in the UK. That includes the Sky Store and Amazon Prime Video, as well as iTunes/Apple TV (which is still a confusing naming situation), and Google Play.

Trolls World Tour will cost £15.99.