Totally Rated: Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 — plus, Idris Elba as Knuckles?

In tech, Samsung unveiled not one, but two foldable phones. In gaming, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Eivor followed Lionel Messi to Paris and a major star will be playing Knuckles in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are set to release at the end of this month. TechRadar's US editor-in-chief Matt Swider gives his first impressions.

"The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 lays the bait for people who normally consider themselves early adopters but held out on last year’s Fold 2.

“It has awaited upgrades like S Pen support, greater durability and water-resistance in an otherwise familiar-looking smartphone with mostly unchanged cameras."

Tom's Guide editor in chief Mark Spoonauer has his Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review in progress up and running, and thus far he's impressed with the multitasking improvements, including a new task bar that makes it easier to jump from app to app. He also likes the 120Hz displays on both panels, but the S Pen costs extra on a $1,799 phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is notable because it's the first foldable phone in the U.S. under $1,000. Our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review in progress shows that there are plenty of upgrades to be excited about, including a larger cover display, better app support for Flex mode and a more durable design.

However, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 doesn't include a telephoto camera and the battery is on the small side at 3,000 mAh.

And finally, this week saw Idris Elba (The Wire, The Suicide Squad) cast as Knuckles in the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

We know the case from the first movie will be returning to reprise their roles alongside Idris, but what about some of Sonic's more obscure friends?

First up we’re casting Tilda Swinton as Cream the Rabbit, Robert Pattinson is brought in as Shadow the Hedgehog, Benedict Cucumberbatch is Black Doom and Mickey Rourke completes the list as E-102 Gamma, the robot who turns out to be a bird.

