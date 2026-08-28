Create an epic home theater: 15 projectors and other gear must-haves for your next movie night

We're hurtling towards longer nights and colder weather, but fear not, there's plenty to enjoy about fall – and I'm not just talking about Thanksgiving turkey and pumpkin spice lattes.

The darker evenings create the perfect opportunity to cozy in for movie nights. From box office hits you've been putting off streaming to oldies but goodies that you like to watch every year, I know my watchlist is full to the brim.

So, if like me you're swapping those nights out for nights in, you might be thinking about setting up your very own home theater to create the ultimate experience. Here's the 15 must-have items I'd recommend buying – but don't forget the snacks!

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