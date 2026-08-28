Create an epic home theater: 15 projectors and other gear must-haves for your next movie night
Essential buys for cinephiles — starting from just $24
We're hurtling towards longer nights and colder weather, but fear not, there's plenty to enjoy about fall – and I'm not just talking about Thanksgiving turkey and pumpkin spice lattes.
The darker evenings create the perfect opportunity to cozy in for movie nights. From box office hits you've been putting off streaming to oldies but goodies that you like to watch every year, I know my watchlist is full to the brim.
So, if like me you're swapping those nights out for nights in, you might be thinking about setting up your very own home theater to create the ultimate experience. Here's the 15 must-have items I'd recommend buying – but don't forget the snacks!
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Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
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