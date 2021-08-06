Totally Rated: Ariana Grande Fortnite concert, The Suicide Squad and ‘Nothing’ vs Apple AirPods

Totally Rated is the show that features reviews and opinions of the week's top stories in gaming and tech. The show brings together journalists who have reviewed — and rated — the latest tech and games.

This week, Totally Rated talks Ariana Grande's Fortnite Concert, James Gunn's take on The Suicide Squad following 2016's messy release, and the new Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds vs Apple's AirPods.

Following the success of Travis Scott’s virtual Fortnite show, many were left guessing as to who would be headlining the next in-game concert.

Earlier this week, Epic Games announced the Fortnite Ariana Grande Rift Tour for between August 6th and 8th, with five performances set at different times across the weekend.

Not only will you get a chance to watch a digital version of Ariana Grande perform some of her hits, but you'll also be able to grab at least one Ariana Grande skin and some other Grande-related customization items.

In Tech, Carl Pei's ‘Nothing’ released its first earbuds, with a mixed response from across the board. Yasmine Crossland from T3 explains:

“The Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds promised a lot and while they are fantastic affordable buds, they aren't quite going to be ruling the true wireless market just yet," said Crossland.

Even with her criticism, she did really like the $100 earbuds.

“With a mostly transparent design, the Nothing Ear (1) buds look a bit different even though they’re not quite as different as I expected them to be... For less than $100 they manage to pack in loads of extra features, decent sound and effective noise-cancelling tech, which makes them a very convincing buy."

“They are hardly going to kill off AirPods, yet for anyone who wants cool wire-free headphones without spending a king’s ransom on the very best you can buy, the Nothing Ear (1) buds won’t disappoint.”

And finally, The Suicide Squad finally hit theatres this week, currently sitting at a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, captivating both critics and fans.

Director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) took on the the second installment of DC’s most notorious supervillain team after 2016’s Oscar winning (in best makeup and hairstyling) original, ‘Suicide Squad.’

TechRadar’s Alex Metz awarded the flick four out of five stars saying, ”Given the sanitized nature of recent superhero adventures, James Gunn’s first DC joyride is absolutely worth the ticket price.”

New episodes of Totally Rated roll out every week.