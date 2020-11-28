Titans vs Colts live stream: How to watch NFL week 12 game online

Titans vs Colts live stream channel, start time The Titans vs Colts live stream begins at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, November 29 on CBS.

Sunday's Titans vs Colts live stream is a rapid rematch of the week 10 game, in which the visiting Colts trounced the Titans in a come-from-behind 34-17 victory. Oddsmakers expect a repeat performance, favoring the now home-team Colts by 3.5 points.

But both teams played solidly this past week, with each winning an overtime victory over a tough opponent. What's more, the Titans just beat the Baltimore Ravens--the same team that crushed the Colts just three weeks ago. With each team sporting a 7-3 record, this NFL live stream to decide first place in the AFC South could go either way.

Tennessee will be the team to watch in this NFL live stream. Will they play like they did in last week's victory, or as they did in the three out of four defeats that preceded it? The Titans have two strong leading scorers.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has thrown 22 touchdown passes this season--eight more than rival Colts' Philip Rivers. And Tannehill has thrown only half as many interceptions. But he's averaged less than two touchdowns in the past five games. Fortunately for Tennessee, they also have one of the most powerful ground weapons in the NFL: Running back Derrick Henry has racked up 1079 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

The Colts' Rivers has been less predictable of late. He had three touchdown passes in three of his past five games, including last week's win over Green Bay. But Rivers had just one TD in the win over the Titans and zero in the defeat to Baltimore.

How to watch Titans vs Colts live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Titans vs Colts live streams in the US

In America, Titans vs Colts is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . Game time is 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday, November 29.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Titans vs Colts is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Titans vs Colts live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Titans vs Colts live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Titans vs Colts.

Titans vs Colts live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond do get Titans vs Colts on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. It starts at 6 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Titans vs Colts live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Titans vs Colts live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.