This Nintendo Switch bundle price is better than Black Friday

Update Nov. 25 at 12:47 a.m. ET: This Nintendo Switch bundle is now $298, however you're still getting a free game.

Nintendo Switch bundle deals are in full swing with Black Friday discounts on games and console bundles. Walmart currently offers the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundle price, which pairs the new model Switch console with a free game.

Currently, Walmart has the Nintendo Switch with Spyro Reignited Trilogy on sale for $288. The console alone is priced at $299 whereas the game costs $35, so that's $47 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for any Switch bundle.

This Nintendo Switch bundle deal includes: the new model Nintendo Switch console of your choice (neon red/blue or gray Joy-Cons) and the game Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Revived from the original PlayStation, Spyro is finally back with overhauled graphics.

This Switch bundle deal beats Nintendo's official $299 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle offer which goes live on Nov. 28. It's an excellent deal because you're getting the Switch console for dollars off and getting a free game.

It's one of the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen yet.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Nintendo Switch Bundle: for $288 at Walmart

This Nintendo Switch bundle deal gets you the new extended battery Nintendo Switch console and the game Spyro Reignited Trilogy (a $35 value). It's a solid deal because you're saving $12 off the list price and getting a free game. Get it now before it sells out.

The new Switch delivers up to 9 hours of playtime which is 3.5 hours more than the original Switch console. In our new model Switch review, we tested this promise with 8-player battle in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The new Switch lasted 4 hours and 50 minutes of gameplay which is nearly twice as long as the traditional Switch (2 hours and 45 minutes).

This Switch bundles is a wise choice if you've been itching to get your hands on the new model Nintendo Switch.

