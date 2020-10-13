This killer Prime Day deal knocks £192 off the Surface Pro 7’s price

Prime Day is underway and that means you’re in the right place to grab a good tech deal. And we have an excellent one for you.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is on sale for £659 on Amazon, down from £850, meaning you save a cool £191 on Microsoft’s premium hybrid laptop-meets tablet.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: Was £851.96 now £659.99

This killer deal for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will get you the Windows 10 tablet with a 10th Gen Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. This is the lowest price the Surface Pro 7 has been, so you don’t want to miss this deal. View Deal

In this deal you’ll just get the tablet part of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 as the Type Cover keyboard is sold separately. But at this price adding the Type Cover into the mix will still see you make a very healthy saving.

On its own the Surface Pro 7 is one of the best Windows 10 tablets around, offering powerful performance in a premium design. Its display is equally good at handling emails and word documents as it is for sitting back and bingeing Netflix shows.

Add in the Type Cover keyboard and you have a serious productivity device. Not only is the keyboard excellent to type on with tactical keys, the Surface Pro 7 has plenty of performance to keep up with everyday office work as well as some more demanding tasks.

And the latest Surface Pro also comes with USB-C connectivity, something previous versions were missing, which means you can bring a suitably powerful charger that can power up the tablet as well as your smartphone. All of which makes the Surface Pro 7 an excellent hybrid device for getting work and play done on the move.

Prime Day deals are going to be popping up all of the rest of the week. So we’ll be rounding up all our favorites to help save you money. So make sure to keep checking back to Tom’s Guide for the best Prime Day has to offer.