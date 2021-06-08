The Matrix 4: Christina Ricci set to join the cast in a mysterious new role

Christina Ricci appears to have joined the already impressive list of names pegged for The Matrix 4 ahead of its likely release later this year.

We don't yet know what Ricci's role is; Warner Bros. is keeping that information under wraps. But it does look like she'll definitely be in it, with Deadline reporting that her name has been added to the cast listed in the film's press kit.

Ricci will join the likes of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the upcoming film; they'll be reprising their respective lead roles of Neo and Trinity from the original trilogy. Jada Pinkett Smith will also be returning as Niobe, and Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian. Laurence Fishburne won't be featured in the film, however, saying he wasn't invited back, while Hugo Weaving passed over the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the other new cast members, and has piqued our interest regarding her role in the movie, saying it's "something you don’t expect." She added, "What I can say is I finished filming and it was the first movie I did after lockdown and I’ve never felt safer on a set."

Judging by the return of some cast members to their original roles, it's likely the movie will pick up where the trilogy left off.

The last time we were in the Matrix universe, Neo sacrificed himself to get rid of Smith and reboot the Matrix. The fourth film sounds like it will pick up the thread, with Neo being resurrected or reborn, which ties in nicely to the naming scheme the series has got going on.

We don't have the official title for The Matrix 4 yet, but with The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolution as the names for the existing sequels, it'll likely be another R-word tacked on the end.

Whatever it's called, it's expected to arrive on the big screen on December 22, 2021. Watch out for more information as we approach that date.