How to watch The Matrix Resurrections online — Matrix 4 release date and time

Get ready to "whoa" when you watch The Matrix 4 online this week. Yes, Keanu is back in the sweeping jacket for one more tour of duty in The Matrix. The film appears to take place after the truce between humanity and the system, which may not have made good on the promise made to The Oracle at the end of Matrix Revolutions.

You don't need to remember that, though, as the early Matrix 4 reactions have included notes that the film does a good job of recapping. So it's just on you to actually watch The Matrix Resurrections.

Matrix Resurrections release time and date The Matrix Resurrections debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday (December 22). It will be there for 30 days.

The Matrix Resurrections throws Neo back into the war between humanity and The Matrix, though it's all currently at a stand-still. Neither Neo and Trinity have their memories of each other, and are living what appears to be a very calm life in San Francisco.

But then a new Morpheus shows up, red pills in hand — to counter the blue pills that Neo's been getting from his therapist (played by Neil Patrick Harris). Before you know it, explosions are everywhere, Neo and this new Morpheus are back in a dojo and it's all so familiar you might say "deja vu," if you didn't know any better.

And, yes, about that new Morpheus. While Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back as Neo and Trinity, we've got a Morpheus played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Laurence Fishburne's absence? Hasn't been explained yet, and we're hoping there's a story-line reason, and nothing to do with differences between the actor and director Lana Wachowski. Fisburne says he doesn't have an answer as to why he's not returning, but she does.

Oh, and Smith (formerly Agent Smith), isn't Hugo Weaving. Now, he's played by Jonathan Groff.

Here's what you need to watch The Matrix Resurrections online.

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections online in the U.S.

In the U.S., The Matrix Resurrections will be streaming on HBO Max. It starts streaming on Dec. 22, the same day it arrives in theaters.

Unlike HBO Max Originals, The Matrix 4 is not available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max. If you haven't signed up yet, what are you waiting for? HBO Max is No. 1 on our list of the best streaming services.

HBO Max HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 with ads).

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections in Canada

Canadians, we have some bad news. HBO Max still isn't in Canada, and The Matrix Resurrections won't be coming to Crave, the network that some HBO programming debuts in Canada.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

Otherwise, you'll need to go to a theater to see the movie.

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections in the UK

More bad news. The Matrix 4 is an in-theaters only project for our friends across the pond (it doesn't seem to be coming to Sky any time soon).

Americans visiting the United Kingdom will need to jack into HBO Max online with a little help from one of the best VPN services.