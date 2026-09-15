When is 'Practical Magic 2' streaming? Here's our best guess

The Owens sisters are back, but when will they turn up in your living room? "Practical Magic 2" officially cast its spell in theaters on Sept. 11, reuniting Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman nearly three decades after the 1998 cult favorite.

Bullock and Kidman return as witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, joined this time by Joey King and Maisie Williams as Sally's daughters, Lee Pace as an academic pulled into the family's troubles, and returning aunts Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest. Directed by Susanne Bier and based on Alice Hoffman's novel "The Book of Magic," the sequel is playing in theaters right now. But how long will it be before you can watch it from the comfort of your own couch?

Since it just hit theaters, "Practical Magic 2" isn't available on any of the best streaming services just yet. Here's the good news, though: Based on Warner Bros.' recent release patterns, we can make a solid guess about when you'll be able to rent, buy and stream it at home. If you're curious about when you should start planning for a movie night, we've got the answers right here. Keep reading to find out.

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When can we expect 'Practical Magic 2' to arrive on streaming?

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If you're thinking about casting a spell or two, you'll have to do it from the theater. "Practical Magic 2" is still in theaters after opening nationwide on Sept. 11. So if you're waiting on a home release, you'll be waiting quite a while. Luckily, you've got another movie (the first one) to watch in the interim.

Warner Bros. is easy to predict in terms of its behavior around streaming releases. Most of its movies leave theaters for premium video-on-demand (PVOD) after about five weekends, or around 31 to 32 days, at which point you can rent or buy them on platforms like Apple TV and Prime Video.

Counting forward from the Sept. 11 release, that puts the "Practical Magic 2" digital release around Oct. 13, 2026. You can expect the usual PVOD price, which is somewhere around $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to own.

Physical media usually follows close behind. Warner Bros. typically puts its films on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD around the same time as, or shortly after, the digital debut, so a disc release in late October or into November seems likely, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

As for streaming it with a subscription service, "Practical Magic 2" has a guaranteed home on HBO Max, since it's a corporate sibling of Warner Bros. The original "Practical Magic" is already streaming on HBO Max.

These days, Warner Bros. films tend to reach HBO Max about 77 days after their theatrical debut, the same window that recently carried "Mortal Kombat II" and the latest "Mummy" to the platform. For "Practical Magic 2," that math lands right around Nov. 27, 2026, the Friday of Thanksgiving weekend, which would be neatly timed for families gathering to watch together.

That date could move, of course. Warner Bros. now decides its streaming windows case by case, and comparable titles have varied: "Superman" hit HBO Max after 70 days, while "One Battle After Another" took 84. But late November is the window to circle, and a spot somewhere between Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 is likely what we can expect here.

Clear off a spot on your calendar for spellcasting!

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