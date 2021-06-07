WWDC 2021 live blog: iOS 15, new MacBook Pros and all the big news as it happens

Apple's WWDC 2021 event gets underway today with the keynote set to kick off at 1 pm ET/ 10am PT, and based on all of the rumors we're expecting a lot of big iOS 15 news as the company unveils its all-important software update for the iPhone. But there should be a lot more in store, including the launch of macOS 12, watchOS 8, tvOS 15 and possibly even a new homeOS for smart home devices.

While WWDC is typically focused on software, we could see new hardware announced as well, as multiple reports point to Apple introducing its new 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021. We could see the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 as well. These machines are expected to feature a powerful new M2 chip as well as bring back an SD Card slot and HDMI port. Plus, the new MacBook Pros should offer mini-LED displays, just like the new iPad Pro 2021.

Our WWDC 2021 live blog will be here every step of the way, breaking down the big Apple announcements as they happen.