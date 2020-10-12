The Boys season 3 release date, cast, trailer and everything else we know

Trying to sleuth out the details around The Boys season 3 on Amazon Prime Video? So are we. And apparently, the rest of the world is eager for more, too. Although the popular series only just returned on September 4 and the latest season concluded on Friday, October 9, and saw the series grow its audience tremendously.

The Boys first premiered back in the summer of 2019, and the hype around the series has only grown over time. There’s even a spinoff series in the works! And as the second season of the show — starring the likes of Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), and more — just concluded, fans want to know what to expect of the next season of The Boys.

And yes, to answer your question: The Boys season 3 was confirmed when the show’s renewal was announced at a Comic Con: At Home panel over the summer.

Showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement that he and the writers are already working on the new installation of the superhero series, noting in a press release, “Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their 'weirdo' demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys! The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer's room and we're sad to say, the world has given us way too much material.”

However, Kripke went on to say in that same press release, "We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that's up to a microscopic virus.” Like many other shows and movies, production of a third season of The Boys will depend a lot on what happens with COVID-19. But the fact that Kripke and the writers are already making plans behind-the-scenes for what a third season will entail plot-wise is promising.

If production for The Boys season 3 starts as planned, we're guessing we'll see those episodes in the fall or winter of 2021.

Plus, according to the website of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada union — IATSE — season 3 of The Boys has been cleared to resume production . That likely means safety protocols have been established for the cast and crew to get back to work. It seems they’ve been cleared to start as early as February, so fans should be seeing a new season of The Boys before too long.

The Boys season 3 cast

We're not going to spoil the just-aired finale for you, but depending on what happens, anyone currently in the cast of The Boys could be suddenly cast out by a tragic death or a storyline that simply writes them off the show.

But we think it’s safe to assume that Urban, Moriarty, and Quaid will be back along with main cast members like Antony Starr as John/Homelander, Dominique McElligott as Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as Reggie Franklin/A-Train, Tomer Capon as Serge/Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro/The Female and more.

There will also be at least one new face when Season 3 of The Boys premieres: Jensen Ackles of Supernatural fame is set to appear as Soldier Boy. He has been referred to on the show in the past and has been described as "the original Superhero.” Fans will just have to wait and see how he’s introduced and how big a role he will really play in the next season of the Amazon series.

The Boys season 3 plot

Since the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series will conclude with the release of the finale episode on October 9, fans can’t really be sure what to expect of any future seasons. It’s anyone’s guess which characters will stick around, and whether or not Kripke and the writers behind the show will throw a curveball that could completely change the course of the series in later episodes.

Of course, the show is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic-book series of the same name, so fans could potentially get hints at future plot points or characters from there. But the Amazon series is obviously an adaptation that could conceivably go in any direction.

For the most part, reviews of season 2 of The Boys have been good. There’s no reason to believe that the team behind the show won’t keep delivering the show that fans love via a third season.

The Boys season 3 trailer

If anyone's offering you a The Boys season 3 trailer? Do not trust that link, it's about as sketchy as a stash of Compound V from A-Train. We're so far from production of the series that anything on YouTube claiming to be a trailer of the new season is probably just a fan-made clip.