The AirPods case of your nerdy dreams looks like a tiny Game Boy

I recently took my friend's AirPods home by accident, which made me realize that I need a more easily-distinguished AirPods case. Fortunately, I've finally found one worth buying.

The elago AW5 AirPods case which has "classic game player design" in its name to avoid a lawsuit, is adorable, and costs just $14.

Oh, and it's got two other neat features. A built-in carabiner clip lets you easily attach it to a loop, such as one on your bag or jacket, and it also supports Qi-based wireless charging.

Elago makes two versions of this retro case: one in classic light grey and another in black. It's practically perfect, save for the one problem getting in the way of me ordering one. There's no Game Boy version for the AirPods Pro, despite Elago making a ton of other colored AirPods Pro cases. I guess I'll just holding out for that option.

I've long wondered why Apple only allows for one AirPods case customization: the personalized engraving that Apple gives away for free. That always feels a bit too cute, and not in a good way: like monogrammed bathroom towels.

Multiple color options, if only for the case and not the headphones, would make it a lot easier to keep track of AirPods as they become more ubiquitous.

In other AirPods news, AirPods Pro Lite earbuds are rumored to be coming out in the summer. These buds are expected to be a stripped down version of the normal Pros that aren't as simple as the regular 'Pods.