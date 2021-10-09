Ted Lasso season 3: Everything we know so far

We BELIEVE in Ted Lasso season 3, but only because Apple already confirmed that it's happening (months ago). That said, it's time to dive into what to expect from the third season of Mr. Lasso's non-American football experience (and when to expect it).

Of course, it should be noted that spoilers for Ted Lasso season 2 follow below, but you already watched the finale, right? You've already gone on the emotional rollercoaster of that match? Well, since you have, let's dive right in.

The folks at Apple haven't made it official yet, but that hasn't stopped leaking. We don't know who The Hollywood Reporter's source is (not that they would tell us, we're not on a Lasso/Crimm-level acquaintanceship with them), but the outlet reported that Apple intends to bring Ted Lasso season 3 to air by summer 2022.

The relatively short waiting period between seasons 2 and 3 — less than a year! — appears to be attributed to proper planning. As noted above, Apple confirmed Ted Lasso season 3 before season 2 could even debut, back in October 2020.

That head-start likely gave the braintrust at Team Lasso the ability to start planning out and writing the new season early. But from the structure of AFC Richmond's season 1 relegation and season 2 promotion, it's safe to say that showrunner Bill Lawrence and his team have a plan.

Ted Lasso season 3 cast speculation

In Apple's press release announcing Ted Lasso season 3, it mentioned only the main cast members. So, we know to expect the core cast of Ted Lasso, with Jason Sudeikis as Coach Ted Lasso, Brendan Hunt as his right-hand man Coach Beard, Brett Goldstein as the gruff Roy Kent, Hannah Waddingham as the boss lady herself, Rebecca Welton, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones and Jeremy Swift as Higgins. And, yes, even Nick Mohammed as Nathan "Nate" Shelley.

That said, we expect to see most everyone else back too, starting with West Ham United's new owner Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head).

But the great news of season 2's finale is that we won't be lacking for Sam Obisanya, who stayed with the team. Toheeb Jimoh knocked it out of the park this season, and we expect to see a lot more of him in season 3.

Other likely returning cast members are as follows:

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, the star player who is proving unselfish

Kola Bokinni as Isaac McAdoo, the captain of AFC Richmond

Billy Harris as Colin Hughes, who is still working on his self confidence

Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas, who remembered that football is life

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux, AFC Richmond's goalkeeper

Charlie Hiscock as Will (the kitman)

Annette Badland as Mae, who works at the The Prince's Head pub

Adam Colborne as Baz, a regular at the The Prince's Head

Bronson Webb as Jeremy, a regular at the The Prince's Head

Kevin Garry as Paul, a regular at the The Prince's Head

And while we expect to see more of Ellie Taylor as Rebecca's friend Sassy, Elodie Blomfield as Roy's niece Phoebe and Phoebe Walsh as Coach Beard's on-and-off-and-on-and-off girlfriend Jane, none of them seem as guaranteed.

We also need more of James Lance as Trent Crimm, who is now independent.

We'd be shocked if Kieran O'Brien did not return as Jamie's abusive father James Tartt, though. Speaking of potential recurring characters, Sam Richardson could definitely return as Edwin Akufo, who wanted to hire Sam away from Richmond, but we're not sure how long his plan for Raja Casablanca will take.

Ted Lasso season 3 filming

THR also noted that production for Ted Lasso season 3 is expected to start in January 2022. That would give the show about 5-7 months to shoot and get post-production done, per Apple's wish for a summer 2022 release. Is that too short a turnaround time?

We're not sure.

Ted Lasso season 3 plot

So, as the announcer team at Nelson Row mentioned, AFC Richmond is (now) a Premier League Team without a championship trophy to its name. It's likely time to change that, and that seems like the big picture for season 3.

But let's backtrack a bit to how things ended in the Ted Lasso season 2 finale. First up, Ted brought his fight with anxiety to the public conversation, after Trent Crimm's expose in The Independent made it public knowledge. Coach Beard is (he thinks) back together with Jane. Higgins has his office back, and Rebecca's emotional about Sam staying. Sam and Rebecca (hi, Cheers fans!) are still on a break, and we wonder if they'll reunite.

One big thing floating in the air right now is that Roy and Keeley's relationship still seems slightly tenuous, as she keeps saying "I love you" and he keeps not saying that back. And one wonders how their relationship will change as Keeley's leaving Richmond and will have a whole new company to run.

The big overall story with Ted Lasso is that Rebecca's ex, AFC Richmond's former owner, Rupert Mannion is now the owner of West Ham United — and he's also hired Nathan "Nate" Shelley as some kind of coach. Their relationship is, visually, reminiscent of Emperor Palpatine (Rupert) and Darth Vader (Nate). Nate's story in season 2 has been a tale of ego and anger, which led him to betray Ted.

We're curious if Ted Lasso will try to redeem Nate. Season 1 ended with Jamie Tartt leaving the team, and he eventually rejoined the team in season 2, and now he's likable. Except when he told Keeley how he still cared about her.