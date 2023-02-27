Ted Lasso season 3 trailer just dropped and it’s all about the feels

With a little over two weeks of waiting ahead, the Ted Lasso season 3 trailer arrives to remind us how sad things are in one of Apple's biggest shows. While Coach Lasso's AFC Richmond escaped relegation in season 2, this Apple TV Plus show will return with a steep climb for all.

Set to The Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want," this clip begins as the new season will, with many (but not all) coming back to Nelson Road. Specifically, it's Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) walking in, while owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) is going somewhere we've never seen, while Keeley (Juno Temple) is off on her new venture.

Elsewhere in the clip, the newly returned Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) is looking glum, and Nate (Nick Hohammed) finally got that window table he so desperately wanted to sit at with his parents. But, the trailer will have you asking, "at what cost?"

Then, we see the team practicing, Coach Lasso joking with the press, the newly independent Trent Crimm (James Lance) walking and Jamie walking into a room where Keeley and Roy are holding hands. Clearly, that love triangle is not over.

Meanwhile, at West Ham United, Nate's under the eye and hand of Rupert (Anthony Head), and it looks like their team is carving up Richmond on the field.

Finally, we get some dialogue, as the team goes hands-in — and Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) saying "I love you guys so very much." And, of course, the team answers in kind. And then, Roy, Coach Beard and Ted have a moment that you need to see for yourself.

Analysis: This feels like the end of Ted Lasso, and it should be

As you may have heard, Ted Lasso season 3 is the end — at least for the storylines of the main characters. Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence have envisioned Ted Lasso as having a three-act structure, and that would make season 3 the end.

There will be some interest, especially on Apple's side, to continue the stories of AFC Richmond, in one way or another, into a Ted Lasso spin-off show or something similar. But — right now, watching this trailer — it's hard to not see this as the rightful conclusion of the stories at hand.

Partially, that's seen in the moment where Ted's actually with his son, waving from the crowd. Other storylines, such as Nate learning that the success he desired possibly isn't worth it, the Roy/Keeley/Jamie arc and all things involving Richmond's quest for a championship, all seem to be ready to conclude in a proper manner, too.

It all feels like a befitting series of endings for one of the best Apple TV Plus shows.