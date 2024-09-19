'Welcome to Wrexham' season 4 release date speculation, where to watch, cast and everything we know so far

"Welcome to Wrexham season 4 has been officially confirmed.

The Emmy-winning documentary about the Welsh football (soccer) team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has enjoyed a lot of success over the past three seasons. Reynolds and McElhenney announced a fourth season during Disney’s 2024 upfront presentation back in May (h/t Variety), and it wasn't a surprise when that announcement came.



So whether you're a new Wrexham fan or a diehard supporter, here's everything you need to know about "Welcome to Wrexham" season 4, including release date speculation, who will be in the season 4 cast and where to watch it. We even get into some possible storylines for the upcoming season.

The past three seasons of "Welcome to Wrexham" haven't kept a consistent release calendar. Season 1, which mostly covered the 2021-22 National League season, aired in late August 2022, and season 2 debuted in September of 2023 after the 2022-23 Wrexham season ended.

But season 3 was released on FX on Thursday, April 18 of this year. At the moment, there's been no news of a release date. Because of that lack of news, it's highly unlikely that something will arrive in the fall of 2024, given that there'd be little time for a marketing push and it'd only be able to cover half a season.

We project that "Welcome to Wrexham" season 4 will be released on FX in Spring 2025, probably April 2025. This is based on the release schedule of season 3, which was able to still cover the end of Wrexham's 2023-2024 season despite premiering while the season was still ongoing.

Where to watch 'Welcome to Wrexham' season 4

Welcome to Wrexham season 4 will air on FX in the U.S.

For those who prefer to use one of the best streaming services, you'll most likely be able to stream episodes the next day on Hulu. This has been the case for the past three seasons. But if you want to watch live, you'll need to snag a cable alternative like Sling TV.

'Welcome to Wrexham' season 4 cast

As a documentary, the cast for "Welcome to Wrexham" depends on real-life events, who consents to be interviewed, etc.

But after three seasons, you can assume that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will return for season 4. Humphrey Ker, Wrexham A.F.C. executive director, will also almost certainly make an appearance, as will Shaun Harvey, the fourth member of the Wrexham board of directors.

(Image credit: Patrick McElhenney/FX)

In terms of the first team, expect Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson to make several, NSFW appearances, as well as fan favorites Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer. Other first-team stars such as Elliot Lee and James McClean will also likely make an appearance, though which players get the most air time is something that will only be determined once season 4 is filmed.

As always, you can be sure the show will continue to feature people from the town of Wrexham, members of the team and the team's local (and global!) community of supporters.

Here are the people I can essentially guarantee you will appear in "Welcome to Wrexham" season 4:

Rob McElhenney, Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner and famous TV star

Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner and famous Deadpool

Humphrey Ker, Wrexham A.F.C. executive director and Rob McElhenney’s colleague

Shaun Harvey, Wrexham A.F.C. advisor to the board

Phil Parkinson, Wrexham A.F.C. manager

Paul Mullin, Wrexham A.F.C. player

Ollie Palmer, Wrexham A.F.C. player

'Welcome to Wrexham' seasons 1-3 recap

If you're looking to stay completely spoiler-free for "Welcome to Wrexham" season 4, turn around now. After here, anything that happened in the first three seasons is on the table. I'll keep things brief though. The show's first three seasons are great, and you're going to enjoy watching them more than reading any description I'll provide.

(Image credit: Future)

Spoilers for 'Welcome to Wrexham' seasons 1-3 ahead

Season 1, starts with Ryan and Rob buying Wrexham, a relatively storied football club in Wales. The town and the club have fallen on hard times, so the Hollywood duo has the hard work of restoring the club and town, along with the club's aged stadium. That means they need to get promoted from the National League to the EFL League Two.

Unfortunately, the club comes up just short on multiple fronts. They first lost the FA Trophy final 1-0 to Bromley at a packed Wembley Stadium, then lost the promotion playoff semifinal to Grimsby Town 4-5 in extra time.

In season 2, Wrexham remain in the National League but get off to an incredible start. But their hot start is matched by rival Notts County, putting promotion hopes in jeopardy.

However, Wrexham finally get their Hollywood ending in season 2. First, they beat Notts County in a thrilling 3-2 win at the Racecourse Ground (Wrexham's home stadium) and then won the National League championship in the penultimate game of the season with a 3-1 win at home against Boreham Wood. The season ends with Wrexham celebrating promotion back into the English Football League — a massive achievement.

(Image credit: FX/Hulu)

Season 3 had even higher stakes than the previous two seasons if that even feels possible. With Wrexham now in the EFL League Two and the documentary a huge success, shining a light on the small Welsh town for the world to see, Ryan and Rob need to keep pushing up the football league pyramid if they want to bring in money to improve the stadium and give the town a team to be proud of.

Things get off to a rocky start, but Wrexham finally find their form, winning five games in a row to end the season. That's good enough for automatic promotion into the EFL League One, despite finishing second in League Two behind Stockport County.

Aside from these major competitions, Wrexham A.F.C. also participate in other domestic tournaments, most notably the F.A. Cup. In seasons 2 and 3, the FA Cup gets particular focus, though in both seasons the team's FA Cup run ends in heartbreak. There's also a Wrexham women's team that gets particular focus in seasons 2 and 3 as the team wins the Adran North League and earns promotion to the Adran Premier League.

While football is a major focus of the series, it's not the only focus. Each season brings insight into members of the Wrexham community, and it's often these more emotional episodes that end up being the most memorable in a given season. There's also regular drama around actually funding the team, building the stadium and all the otherwise behind-the-scenes aspects of running a football club.

'Welcome to Wrexham' season 4 potential storylines

Even if you've seen the first three seasons of "Welcome to Wrexham," you may want to stop reading here. I'm about to talk about what could happen in season 4, and since this is a documentary, everything I'm about to discuss has actually happened. So while it's still speculation because these events may not make it into an episode, this is definitely spoiler territory.

(Image credit: Future)

Possible spoilers for "Welcome to Wrexham" season 4 ahead

So far, the 2024-2025 season isn't even halfway over for Wrexham, but there's still a lot that's happened since season 3 ended. For starters, the show won several awards in that time, taking home three 2024 Emmys from six nominations.

The team has also won quite a few matches to start its first League One campaign since 2004. As of this writing, they sit atop the league table, with the only loss so far coming at the hands of Tom Brady-owned Birmingham City. Despite that loss, that match is guaranteed to make an appearance in season 4, especially after the Wrexham faithful had some choice words for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning former quarterback.

Another game that could get some screentime, is a club-friendly from July between Wrexham and Reynold's hometown Vancouver Whitecaps. Reynolds even attended this match in Wrexham's North American summer tour, so it'd be shocking if it didn't get at least a bit of coverage.

You may have noticed one member of the Deadpool Corps was far deadlier than the rest. WELSHPOOL. @PMullin7 @Wrexham_AFC #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/NY06jmEgwAJuly 29, 2024

The Wrexham players haven't just been winning on the pitch though. Team superstar Paul Mullin is known for scoring goals, but this summer he scored a cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine" as Welshpool, one of Deadpool's many variants. He later donned the Deadpool mask again this year, throwing it on to celebrate a goal against Salford City in the Football League Trophy group stage.

Sadly, Rob McElhenney's cameo from the Ryan Reynolds film was cut, something that will definitely be a point of contention in season 4 at some point.

Mullin isn't the only Wrexham player celebrating a win though. Last year, Wrexham brought in Arsenal backup goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo on loan to shore up their defense. He was excellent, and a big reason the club were promoted to League One. Now, having ended his Arsenal contract, Okonkwo is back in Wrexham for good, having reportedly even turned down offers from more prominent clubs (h/t Goal).

While we want to raise as much as possible for @WrexhamMiners, we also want to see @thehumphreyker run. pic.twitter.com/Syrzjfy9njSeptember 12, 2024

"Welcome to Wrexham" season 4 might also serve as a backdoor pilot for a couple of new documentaries. In a Twitter (X) post, the team shared that Reynolds and McElhenney roped in Humphrey Ker into running a marathon for charity. They've already promised to film Ker running the marathon, so it's now just a matter of how much screentime the writer-turned-football executive gets as he runs 26.2 miles.

Reynolds and McElhenney are also working on an as-of-yet-untitled documentary about the Liga MX side Necaxa (h/t Deadline). The pair bought a minority stake in the Mexican soccer club and are already working on a bilingual documentary with fellow Hollywood star Eva Longoria. Expect it to be mentioned at least once, given that Longoria attended Wrexham's home opener against Wycombe Wanderers in August.

Everybody at Wrexham AFC is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of life-long supporter Arthur Massey, aged 100. All our thoughts are with Arthur’s family and friends at this time. Forever a Wrexham supporter. https://t.co/hMFxnrsekDAugust 9, 2024

Finally, expect the show to once again pay tribute to superfan Arthur Massey, who passed away on August 9 at the age of 100. The World War II veteran was beloved by the club, its supporters and viewers of "Welcome to Wrexham," so a tribute of some sort in season 4 would be fitting.