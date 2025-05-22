Believe it: 'Ted Lasso' season 4 starts filming in July, says Hannah Waddingham

"Ted Lasso" season 4 is going to kick off filming this summer, according to cast member Hannah Waddingham, who called the writer's room "literally Jedi Knights" in an interview.

"We start shooting in July," Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in the show, told the U.K. morning show Capital FM (spotted by Games Radar). "We thought we'd mourned the loss, and now it's rising from the dead!"

The return of "Ted Lasso" was confirmed back in March by co-creator and series star Jason Sudeikis, who said at the time that the team was in the process of writing episodes. He also teased that the titular character would return as the coach of a women's team, something hinted at during season 3.

"Our writers are literally Jedi Knights. They're just incredible. And we've got like a full room of real feminist men," Waddingham told the morning show. "So we've got all the fabulous women there, and the men that are in there, and I think you really see it in the scripts."

"It's just so beautifully drawn," she added.

It's a bigger confirmation than we got in April when Nick Mohammed, who plays kit-man turned coach Nathan Shelley, teased that he was starting filming an "unnamed project" in April. It was fairly clear that he was hinting at "Ted Lasso" thanks to a conspicuous "Believe" sticker.

What's next for Lasso and crew?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus via YouTube)

Series co-creator Bill Lawrence has described "Ted" Lasso season 4 as a self-reboot.

"I don’t want to speak for him [Sudeikis], but it’d be interesting to see that there’s always another story to tell with characters that people like, but it’s a different story. It’s almost a self-reboot. I think that he always had in his head another story he wanted to tell.”

At the end of season 3, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) became head coach with Rebecca remaining as the club owner. The finale also teased Keeley (Juno Temple) pitching Rebecca on starting an AFC Richmond women's team, which, as mentioned, could be coached by Ted.

There are story strings to pull, but if it's a self-reboot, it could go in entirely different directions.

Filming may be starting soon, but it'll be a minute before we actually get to see what's happening in the halls of AFC Richmond. In the meantime, you can watch the best shows on Apple TV Plus, or all the best shows like "Ted Lasso."