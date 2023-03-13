How to watch Ted Lasso season 3 online: release date, time and schedule

After a lengthy delay, Ted Lasso season 3 is almost here on Apple TV Plus. The new season — likely the final one, at least if you don't count potential spinoffs — sees Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and AFC Richmond competing the Premier League after a rough road out of the relegation.

Of course, they didn't make it out unscathed. Nate (Nick Mohammed) abandoned the team and betrayed Ted's trust, and is now working as manager for Rupert (Anthony Head), which should annoy Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) greatly.

Meanwhile, the season finale set Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley (Juno Temple) up to continue their unresolved relationship issues. All the while, Jamie (Phil Dunster) is actually maturing.

We at Tom's Guide have already watched the first four episodes, so check out our spoiler-free Ted Lasso season 3 review to learn why we love it so much. It definitely has earned its spot in our guide for what to watch in March 2023. Plus, view the trailer and learn everything you need to know about watching Ted Lasso season 3 online!

When does Ted Lasso season 3 come out?

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 1 is supposed to arrive on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (March 15) at 3 a.m ET / 12 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. GMT / 6 p.m. AEDT.

In the past, though, we've seen Apple TV Plus shows debut at 9 p.m. ET the night before episodes scheduled to drop.

Apple is only releasing one episode per week, and the full schedule is below.

How to watch Ted Lasso in the U.S. and possibly for free

Ted Lasso fans, we're assuming, may have already signed up for Apple TV Plus, and probably can't use the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

But if you're on a Roku, you should be able to get three free months of Apple TV Plus. Existing and new Roku owners can get this offer, just add Apple TV on your Roku to get the deal (you may need to set up a new account to avoid doubling up on your current Apple ID).

(opens in new tab) After the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), it costs $6.99 per month. Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including Black Bird, Shrinking, and Severance.

Ted Lasso season 3 episodes schedule

There are 12 episodes in Ted Lasso season 3, and Apple TV Plus will release one per week on Wednesdays. Here's the schedule:

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 1: March 15

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2: March 22

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3: March 29

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4: April 5

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: April 12

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6: April 19

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: April 26

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: May 3

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9: May 10

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 10: May 17

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: May 24

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12: May 31

How to watch Ted Lasso season 3 from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Ted Lasso season 3 and all the other shows you want on the services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.