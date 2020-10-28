Ted Lasso season 3 just confirmed for Apple TV Plus: What we know so far

This is sweeter than Ted's biscuits: Apple TV Plus just renewed Ted Lasso for season 3. Yes, even though we haven't even seen Ted Lasso season 2 yet (it doesn't even have a release date), Apple's so fond of the comedy series that it's invited FC Richmond back for a third go.

In the press release announcing Ted Lasso season 3, Apple noted that the series was rated as "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, and called the series a "global hit comedy." Much like other streaming services, it didn't give any numbers or statistics (Netflix may tell you how many people started The Witcher, but it didn't give stats on how many finished it).

This is just the second series that Apple has given such an advance renewal to, as it gave Dickinson its season 3 renewal earlier this month (season 2 comes back on Jan. 8, 2021). This move sees Apple invest in one of its more recent series, and one has become a favorite of many at the Tom's Guide offices.

Previously, Apple announced a second series for the Rob McElhenney-led series Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, as well as other shows including Little America and Home Before Dark. The Morning Show is also getting a second season, and it's reportedly rewritten parts of the season to make the Coronavirus pandemic a part of its next string of episodes.

While Apple TV Plus has yet to have its big hit — something on the level of Stranger Things or The Mandalorian, that dominates the conversation — its continued investments into its series shows that Apple is dedicated to making its streaming service a success.

Ted Lasso, which focuses on an amateur American football coach's attempts to coach a Premier League team in the United Kingdom, has proven a charming series for those who have given it a chance — which is all Lasso himself would ask for.

On a recent podcast appearance, stars Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) revealed that season 2 is expected to hit Apple TV Plus in August 2021. That would put season 3 as a likely debut for some time in late 2022, if we had to guess.