7 best shows to watch while you wait for Ted Lasso season 3

We're just like you: we can't wait for Ted Lasso season 3 either. And, yes, we're getting tired of wearing out the treads on seasons 1 and 2. Fortunately, we TV addicts at Tom's Guide have put our brains together and come up with a pretty wide range of programming to tide you over.

You could start with Ted Lasso showrunner Bill Lawrence's previous workplace comedy, or explore another fish-out-of-water story. Our picks also include shows so vulgar that they'd make Roy Kent blush.

Either way, our picks come from up and down the best streaming services, including shows on HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. So, bake some of Ted's biscuits and fire up the television, and just remember it won't be too long before AFC Richmond is going for the championship — word has it Apple TV Plus wants the show back by this summer.

Scrubs (Prime Video and Hulu)

Bill Lawrence, the brains behind Ted Lasso, is not new to TV at all. Most famously, he ran the phenomenally successful workplace comedy Scrubs, which follows friends J.D. (Zach Braff) and Turk (Donald Faison) as they start their careers as doctors at a hospital. If you thought Roy Kent was the ideal gruff colleague, you're gonna want to meet Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), the physician who just wants to do his job, and doesn't want to be J.D.'s mentor. Unlike Ted Lasso, which was created with a pre-plotted out three-season arcs for the characters, Scrubs went on and on for nine whole seasons ... and should have ended before it did. So feel free to jump out in the later years. — Henry T. Casey

Stream it on Prime Video and Hulu

The Good Place (Netflix)

One of the best comedies of the past decade, The Good Place mirrors Ted Lasso in at least four ways. It's not really about the thing that it seems to be about; it says something really quite important about the human condition. It's brilliantly acted and scripted. Oh, and it regularly pulls at the heartstrings.

Oh, make that five: it’s also tremendously good fun. The concept is simple enough. Mean girl Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristin Bell) dies and accidentally ends up in Heaven. But it quickly proves to be a far more interesting and complex show than that might suggest, throwing in some weighty philosophical concepts among the goofball humor and character gags. With a supporting cast including Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper and Manny Jacinto, plus one of the best endings of any comedy (Editor's note: or any modern TV series), it’s a modern classic. — Marc McLaren

Stream it on Netflix

Schitt’s Creek (Netflix)

(Image credit: Pop TV)

Like Ted Lasso, Schitt’s Creek is another fish-out-of water scenario, which has the uber-wealthy but hapless Rosen family (helmed by Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara) relocated to a one-light town after almost all their assets are seized by the government. This progressive and hilarious show, created by Dan Levy (Eugene’s son), finds them discovering who they are, and what they’re good at. Like Ted Lasso, it’s an inherently good show which will leave you feeling warm inside. O’Hara steals every scene she’s in with an inimitable accent and curious pronunciations, while Eugene is as funny as he is in any Christopher Guest movie. — Mike Prospero

Stream it on Netflix

Superstore (Hulu)

The underrated workplace comedy is alternately funny, sweet, serious and drily observant as Ted Lasso. It features quirky, memorable characters working at Cloud 9, a big box retailer in the vein of Walmart. Amy (America Ferrera) is an ambitious supervisor who dreams of joining management, while Jonah (Ben Feldman) is a business school dropout who is new to a customer service job. They and their co-workers are just trying to do their best, not unlike the players and staff of Richmond FC. Instead of scoring goals and scouting the opponents, the Superstore employees are stacking shelves and cleaning up on aisle six. — Kelly Woo

Stream it on Hulu

Ghosts (UK) (HBO Max)

Ghosts is created by the same ensemble team behind the Horrible Histories children’s show — and if you’ve ever seen that then you’ll need no further recommendation. A classic family-friendly sitcom in an era when not many are made (in the U.K. at least), Ghosts tells the story of young married couple Alison and Mike Cooper (Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who inherit a crumbling mansion only to find that its former inhabitants are very much still around, albeit not in corporeal form. With great characters and plenty of jokes it’s one of the best British comedies of the past few years. — Marc McLaren

Stream it on HBO Max

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS)

Outsider in an insular English town with a prickly boss? Mostly friendly locals? Overarching themes of kindness and honesty? In more ways than one, All Creatures Great and Small is like Ted Lasso, but with sheep. Based on the works of James Herriot, it follows a Scottish vet in his first job out of school, where he learns the ins and outs of the trade. Set in a particularly picturesque corner of England, it’s as relaxing as it is charming. For those reasons and more, it’s why I can tell you more in my article about why All Creatures Great and Small is the show that’s tiding me over until Ted Lasso season 3 . — Mike Prospero

PBS is on DirecTV Stream and in select markets for YouTube TV

Eastbound & Down (HBO Max)

A sports comedy with a decidedly more vulgar bent, Eastbound and Down introduced us to the sporting beast known as Kenny Powers. Except the mulleted man-child (played by Danny McBride) flops in the big leagues due to his own destructive and idiotic tendencies. After that, Powers winds up as a high school substitute teacher in the small town he grew up in. The bizarro world antithesis of Ted Lasso, Eastbound & Down even sends Kenny Powers down to Mexico to try and revamp his career, only to wind up in more trouble. — Henry T. Casey

Stream it on HBO Max