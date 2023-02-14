Ted Lasso season 3 release date announced for March in new teaser trailer

Our long wait for the Ted Lasso season 3 release date is finally almost over. Apple TV Plus just announced that the third season of the series will release in just over one month's time. And they gave us a little teaser trailer too.

In a press release (opens in new tab), Apple declared that Ted Lasso season 3 "will premiere around the world with the first episode on Wednesday, March 15, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday." Ted Lasso season 3 had been expected last summer, but rewrites and changes pushed it down the calendar.

Ted Lasso season 3 will go 12 episodes, just as long as the second season. Apple's official description reads that "the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)."

Here's the teaser trailer, which is light on plot, but features characters making their own version of Coach Lasso's "BELIEVE" sign.

Of course, AFC Richmond isn't the only story here, as the release goes on to state "while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

Analysis: Is this the end of the Ted Lasso universe?

The worst-kept secret is that Ted Lasso season 3 is the end of the arcs plotted out for all of the main characters. Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, a production company and distributor for Ted Lasso, gave Ted Lasso fans reason to expect (and not expect) a continuation or spinoff.

Why to not expect a spinoff: Dungey (after talking about spinoffs such as Joey and Young Sheldon) said "when you’re doing a spinoff for a spinoff’s sake, that’s usually where you fall into some problems."

Why to expect a spinoff: Dungey also said "What had initially been the vision that Jason and Bill [Lawrence] had, when they went into Season 1, was very much a three-act structure." This suggests that the plan may be changing, especially when she says "Then I think it becomes one of those things that as you get going with it, and if you fall in love with that world and those characters, it’s hard to say goodbye." She continued, saying "The end of the season, it ends beautifully ... If that is all we do in the Ted Lasso universe, I think the fans will be really happy and excited. But there’s also a way to crack open a door. If we’re fortunate enough to do more, we can keep on going.”