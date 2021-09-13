Succession season 3 release date is October 17 — everything you need to know

Are you ready for the Roy family civil war? The Succession season 3 release date has been revealed for October 17, and HBO is playing both sides by teasing a familial squabbling where people are switching sides left and right.

Specifically, we note that because the posters revealed on social media show different family members siding with Kendall and Logan Roy. This follows the climactic events of the season 2 finale, where Kendall made a possibly cutthroat decision, to reveal that his father Logan is at fault for Waystar's wrong-doings.

The poster shared on Twitter shows Shiv and Connor on Kendall's side of the frame, with Greg trailing in the background, and on the opposite side you've got Logan in the front with Roman and Tom Wambsgans behind him. On Instagram and Facebook, however, Roman and Greg are on Kendall's side and Shiv, Tom and Connor are behind Logan.

This is all highlighted by the tag line "Make Your Move." Guess we have no idea who is going to move to side with either of the head Roys. Clever marketing ploy, HBO.

The official copy reads "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."

The previously-released teaser trailer shows Logan was almost trying to attack Kendall before trying to make sure Shiv is on his side. Everyone is trying to shore up their armies, and Tom's also making weird threats at Greg. Everything old is new. Also, Logan told his son he wants to grind his bones.

New Succession cast members will include Alexander Skarsgard (True Blood and Big Little Lies) as tech CEO Lukas Matsson, whose confrontational personality will fit right in. Sanaa Lathan is cast as Lisa Arthur, a high-profile New York lawyer, while Hope Davis is Sandi Furness, the daughter of Senator Furness.

Succession season 3 will air at 9 p.m. on HBO on Sundays, starting on October 17.