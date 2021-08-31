How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online without cable

Get ready for a bloody hilarious good time when you watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online, even without cable. The FX comedy returns with more wacky hijinks from the vampire crew of Staten Island.

What We Do in the Shadows season 3 start time, channel What We Do in the Shadows season 3 premieres with two episodes at 10 p.m. Thursday, September 2 on FX.

The first two episodes of What We Do in the Shadows season 3, "The Prisoner" and "The Cloak of Duplication" finds the lovable human Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), now a true vampire hunter, facing an uncertain fate after his takedown of the Vampire Council. Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) consider how to proceed in the absence of higher authorities. Naturally, the incompetent trio decides to fill the power vacuum themselves.

Meanwhile, Nandor uses a forbidden artifact to woo an employee of the local gym. He may be dead, but romance isn't!

And later this season, expect Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) to celebrate turning 100. Other season three treats include a tempting Syren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball and the vampire from which all vampires have descended.

Here's everything you need to know to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online. Plus, watch a trailer below:

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because FX isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss What We Do in the Shadows season 3 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 premiere with two episodes on Thursday, September 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, which comes with a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access FX on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Sling TV: The Sling Blue package (regularly $35) carries FX, as well as other top channels like AMC, CNN, Fox News, HGTV and TNT.

Fubo.TV: With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like FX, AMC, HGTV, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 in the UK

Good news and bad news for Brits. Let's start with the good: What We Do in the Shadows season 3 is likely to air on BBC Two.

The bad: There is not premiere date yet. Radio Times predicts it'll be released in November.

If you want to watch with other services you've already paid for while traveling abroad, ExpressVPN will help you get access to them.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 in Canada

Canadians can watch What We Do in the Shadows season 3 on FX Canada, if they get the channel through their cable provider.

Travelers who have already subscribed to other services can get access to them with the help of ExpressVPN.