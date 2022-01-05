Sleep Number debuts next-gen 360 Smart Bed at CES 2022

Smart mattress manufacturer Sleep Number has unveiled its latest upgrades to the award-winning 360 Smart Bed range at CES 2022, including the ability to detect potential sleep problems such as insomnia and sleep apnea.

Using a range of integrated sensors, the new Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed aims to ‘proactively monitor and improve an individual’s sleep and health over time, responding to their changing needs through evolving life stages’. In short, Sleep Number is positioning itself as the smart bed you can grow old with.

According to Sleep Number, the revamped 360 Smart Bed monitors your general wellness and sleep health, and generates real-time suggestions to help you sleep better. At CES the company also said that over time, and with more learning, the smart bed’s AI will be able to detect ‘abnormal events’ and alert you when something is amiss.

There’s a lot of buzz around the 360 Smart Bed’s potential ability to alert users to their risk of developing insomnia or sleep apnea, and other health conditions, but the brand doesn't have FDA clearance for these, meaning its a future goal. This is a big leap, even for one of the best mattress brands for integrated sleep tracking, so we're curious to see what happens here.

Here’s what we know so far about the new Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed…

(Image credit: Sleep Number)

The new Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed was unveiled at CES 2022, but you won’t be able to purchase it until 2023. Gutting, right? It's priced from $1,099, which puts it at the lower end compared to the cost of the brand’s other sleep tracking mattresses.

Sleep Number has also announced a range of smart bedroom furniture (no pricing available yet) to accompany the new 360 Smart Bed. These include mobility aids to help people who may need assistance getting in and out of bed.

The star of Sleep Number’s smart furniture show looks like an extra-tall headboard and surround with built-in shelves, but there’s more than meets the eye here. It’s designed with ambient lighting to support your circadian rhythm (your internal body clock), plus individual white noise and noise reduction tech to block out noisy neighbours and other sleep killers.

Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed 2022: Features

The new 360 Smart Bed builds on the benefits of the existing Sleep Number smart mattress range, while promising next-gen slumber and wellness tracking. It's focused on being accessible to all, but you’ll have to buy the accompanying bedroom mobility aids to get the most out of that.

“An individual’s sleep health needs change throughout their life, and as people undergo milestones, they need solutions that help them live healthy, independent lives,” said Annie Bloomquist, Chief Innovation Officer at Sleep Number. “Learning from over 13 billion hours' worth of proprietary sleep data, our newest 360 smart beds will support sleep health at every stage.”

(Image credit: Sleep Number)

Milestones here include pregnancy and ageing, but Sleep Number also has its eye on pinpointing your future risk of developing sleep issues such as insomnia.

That data was used to create "high-tech textiles, antimicrobial components and graphite infused foam." The latter is nothing new – many of the best cooling mattresses and cool mattress toppers already use graphite – but it’s still a welcome addition for sleepers who always suffer from broken sleep because they overheat in bed.

It gets better for hot sleepers too, as the new Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed actively monitors body temperature to create ‘microclimates’, in addition to tilting the bed to improve airflow by elevating your head slightly.

You’ll find foot warming, snoring detection and general sleep tracking (how much and for how long) here too.

Smart beds are expensive, but if you’re keen to see how the pinnacle of smart mattress tech can boost your shut-eye, the Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed is worth considering when it arrives in 2023 (priced from $1,099).

Can’t wait that long? Then the current-gen Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed range is available now, with prices from $899 for the c2 Smart Bed at Sleep Number. You'll have 100 nights to try it out at home, and it comes with a 15-year warranty.

Read more: