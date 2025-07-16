Birch launches new luxury organic mattress for side sleepers — and it's already 27% off

Birch Elite Natural Mattress specs Release date: July 2025

Sizes: 5 (twin to Cal king)

Type: Latex hybrid

Feel: Medium-soft

Sale price: From $1,824 at Birch

Birch has announced the latest development in eco-friendly sleep with the launch of the Birch Elite Natural Mattress, a luxury bed for side sleepers looking to indulge in greener comfort. And with 27% off Birch mattresses using code TOMS27, a queen Elite Natural is now $2,737.02 (was $3,749.33.)

Measuring 15" tall and featuring layers of organic latex foam, wool and microsprings, the Elite Natural aims to challenge the beds in our guide to the best mattresses of 2025 when it comes to pressure relief and cushioned comfort.

The high price tag is another notable feature, although the best organic mattresses are typically more expensive due to their premium materials. And with regular mattress sales (including the current 27% off discount with code TOM27), we're hoping there will be plenty of chances to save at Birch.

Birch Elite Natural Mattress: twin was $2,498.66 now $1,824.03 at Birch

The new Elite Natural Mattress from Birch uses eco-friendly materials to create a plusher, more sumptuous mattress that should deliver pressure relief for side sleepers. While a premium mattress, you can enjoy 27% off when you use code TOMS27 at Birch, reducing a queen size to $2,737.02 (was $3,749.33.)

Birch Elite Natural mattress: Price

The most luxurious mattress in the Birch line-up, the Elite Natural is also the brand's most expensive bed — and these weren't cheap mattresses to begin with. But now is a good time to buy, as you can enjoy 27% off when you use code TOMS27 at check out (plus claim two free pillows.)

Based on previous Birch sales, we expect a year-round 20% off sale, with the savings increasing around major holidays (like Black Friday). The current price of the Birch Elite Natural mattress is:

Twin MSRP: $2,498.66 ($1,824.03 with code TOMS27)

$2,498.66 ($1,824.03 with code TOMS27) Twin XL MSRP: $2,749.33 ($2,007.02 with code TOMS27)

$2,749.33 ($2,007.02 with code TOMS27) Full MSRP: $3,310.66 ($2,416.79 with code TOMS27)

$3,310.66 ($2,416.79 with code TOMS27) Queen MSRP: $3,749.33 ($2,737.02 with code TOMS27)

$3,749.33 ($2,737.02 with code TOMS27) King MSRP: $4,498.66 ($3,284.03 with code TOMS27)

$4,498.66 ($3,284.03 with code TOMS27) Cal king MSRP: $4,498.66 ($3,284.03 with code TOMS27)

This is a premium design but organic beds overall tend to be among the most expensive mattress types. Add on the luxury finish and we'd expect a high price tag.

In comparison, Avocado has a luxury organic mattress from $8,000, while its flagship Green mattress sells at $2,099 for a queen. The Naturepedic Concerto has a similar build and finish as the Birch Elite with an MSRP of $2,799 for a queen, while Saatva's double-sided eco-Zenhaven mattress is $3,399.

Birch offers a 100-night sleep trial and a limited lifetime warranty with all adult mattresses. These are decent benefits (and a lifetime warranty is a step above the industry average) but considering competitors Avocado and Saatva offer 365-night trials, we might have expected more time to test the bed.

Birch Elite Natural mattress: Features

Latex mattress can have a reputation for sleeping firm (the Avocado Green is among the best firm mattresses we've tested.) This tends to make latex beds excellent mattresses for stomach sleepers and back sleepers, but not so good for side sleepers.

But the Birch Elite Natural has been designed for side sleepers and it aims to create the much-needed pressure relief using multiple layers of plush materials.

At 15 inches tall, the Birch Elite Natural features seven internal layers, plus a plush quilted pillow top. This includes layers of natural wool, natural latex foams and microsprings, to provide the body-cradling feel we expect from the best mattresses for side sleepers.

The Elite Natural doesn't hold back on support, either — the sturdy steel base seems similar to the coil support we praised in our recent Birch Luxe Natural mattress review.

We also awarded the Birch Luxe high marks for temperature regulation (five out of five stars) and with multiple coil layers and naturally breathable foams, we hope the Birch Elite will do a similar job at keeping you cool (although plusher mattresses can sometimes hold onto heat.) But if you experience regular overheating, you can opt to add cooling graphite bands for an extra charge.

As you can probably tell, we were impressed with the less luxurious (but still pretty luxury) Birch Luxe. We're hoping to get our hands on the Elite soon, to see if it can surpass its predecessor.

