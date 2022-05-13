Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream — how to watch Championship play-off semi-final online

The Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream is the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final, and you can watch it from anywhere via a VPN.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

Sheffield United ended the Championship season in fifth place, while Nottingham Forest finished one place above them. Their two previous encounters this season both ended in 1-1 draws thanks to late Forest equalizers.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Nottingham Forest. They sacked Chris Hughton as manager back in September with the team rooted to the bottom of the table. Steve Cooper is now in charge and his side are just three games away from the Premier League.

Sheffield United were last in the second-tier playoffs back in 2009. The Blades also featured in 1997 and 2003, but have never made it to the Premier League via this route. However, they have not lost to Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane in the last eight meetings there between the teams, giving their fans some hope that they can start this play-off run strongly.

The Championship play-offs often provide some of the U.K.’s most dramatic footballing moments and this year is unlikely to be any different. Find out who can take a step closer to the top-tier by watching the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream.

Plus, if you're looking for more sport, we can also tell you how to watch the penultimate round of Premier League fixtures online wherever you are and how to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream of the FA Cup final.

How to watch the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream wherever you are

The Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the service of your choice and watch the game.

How to watch the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £20/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Better still, you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for an incredible $13.99 per month (or $19.99/month if you want ad-free Hulu). That saves you nearly $8 on the usual price of $21.97 if you signed up for those three services individually, making it one of the best deals in streaming TV.

How to watch the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest live stream via beIN Sports and Kayo Sports, which costs from AUS$25 per month and is currently offering a 14-day free trial.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your account, as if you were back home.