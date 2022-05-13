Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream — how to watch FA Cup final online

The Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream is another must-watch clash between these two massive clubs, this time in the FA Cup final. It's streaming live FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub — but if you're not in the U.K. right now you can tune in via a VPN.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream takes place Saturday (May 14).

► Time 4.45 p.m. BST / 11.45 a.m. ET / 8.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea and Liverpool have already met in a final once this season, of course, in the Carabao Cup. There, Liverpool claimed the trophy 11-10 on penalties after a tight 0-0 draw — the first of what could be a quadruple this season.

But the Reds have looked a little tired recently. The 1-1 draw with Tottenham last week hasn't quite ended their Premier League hopes, but it has made it a lot harder and they were in danger of losing control of their Champions League semi-final against Villarreal until late on.

Not that Chelsea have been any great shakes either: until their 3-0 win over Leeds in midweek, they'd only taken two points from three games.

Both sides have injury concerns going into this final: Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is a big loss for Jürgen Klopp's side, while Thomas Tuchel's men may be without Mateo Kovacic and Ngolo Kante.

Both will also have decisions to make as to who starts up front. For Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku has (finally) started scoring again and will vie with Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner for a place. Liverpool, meanwhile, have Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mané, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino to consider.

It's all set up to be another special FA Cup final — and you can watch it all for free. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream, wherever you are.

FREE Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams

The Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many services around the world, but not all of them are free.

However, if you're lucky enough to be in the U.K. right now then you won't need to pay a penny — because the FA Cup final will be shown live on two free-to-air channels and their streaming platforms.

That means you can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, and also on ITV and ITV Hub, with kick off set for 4.45 p.m. BST.

All sounds great, right? But what if you're not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can still watch from elsewhere by using one of the best VPNs, for instance ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain…

Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams around the world

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, tricks your computer into thinking you're in a different country.

That means you can tune into your home coverage even if you happen to be abroad right now on holiday or with work. Just make sure you are legally entitled to watch the service you're accessing — for instance, anyone watching BBC iPlayer should have a valid U.K. TV licence.

All you need is one of the best VPN services. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream — because the streaming service has the rights to every FA Cup game this season.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Better still, you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for an incredible $13.99 per month (or $19.99/month if you want ad-free Hulu). That saves you nearly $8 on the usual price of $21.97 if you signed up for those three services individually, making it one of the best deals in streaming TV.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

As we said above, the FA Cup final will as always be shown live on BBC and ITV. That means you can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, with kick off set for 4.45 p.m. BST.

Of course coverage will begin before that, with Football Focus from 12-1 on BBC One, followed by MOTDx at 1.15, MOTD Top 10 at 1.45, an FA Cup rewind at 2.15, The Road to Wembley at 3.15 and then coverage of the final itself from 4 p.m. BST.

On ITV, meanwhile, the main FA Cup show will start at 3.45 p.m. to give you plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere.

And don't despair if you're not in the U.K. right now, because you can still watch from elsewhere by using ExpressVPN or another VPN service. Just remember that you should have a valid TV licence to do so.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on Sportsnet Now. As well as being available via most cable services, Sportsnet Now can also be streamed online, so there's no excuse not to tune in.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Those lucky Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus costs AU$8.99/month or AU$89.9 a year but if you sign up now you can get a 7-day free trial — meaning you could watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream for free.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your account, as if you were back home.