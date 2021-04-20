Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak teases thinner and lighter design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could have two strong upgrades that'll help it stand apart from last year's critically-acclaimed Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Reputed Twitter leaker Ice Universe has tweeted out the processor that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will use, noting we can expect the device to house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 system-on-a-chip, much like the Samsung Galaxy S21.

This differs from info the leaker put out earlier this week, alluding to a mystery processor for the smartphone, which is something other than the Snapdragon 888 or the company's proprietary Exynos silicon.

As my friend said, Galaxy Z Fold3 uses Snapdragon 888 processor.It is about 13g lighter than Z Fold2.April 20, 2021 See more

Ice Universe also added that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be 13 grams (0.4 ounces) lighter than its predecessor, despite reports that the handset will feature a more robust version of the UTC (ultra thin glass). Fellow leaker Tron chimed in to say that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also be thinner than the Fold 2.

We've heard conflicting reports on some aspects of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, with the biggest disparity being the consensus on the outer display. Earlier this month, one leaker suggested that the outer screen will measure just 5.4 inches — the same dimensions as the iPhone 12 mini. That's almost an inch smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2's 6.2-inch cover display. The most recent leak suggests that the screen will shrink only slightly, down to 6.2 inches.

There are a few things that the tipsters do seem to agree on however, and that's the under-display camera rumored for the device which Ice Universe believes will feature in the the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The South Korean tech giant won't be the only company rolling out an under-display camera a this year: Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have also been tipped to roll out the technology. In some instances, we've already seen these companies' working prototypes, with Oppo showcasing the tech as far back as 2019.

The smartphone will also reportedly support the S Pen, and could incorporate a new, stronger frame to replace the aluminum frame currently being sported by the Galaxy S21 series. We're expecting Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the latter half of the year, but first up is the Galaxy Book Pro reveal. You can tune into the dedicated Unpacked event here on April 28.