Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event April 28 — new Galaxy Book Pro expected

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to kick off later this month. And with the latest invitation comes rampant speculation about what new hardware will be unveiled when Samsung's event kicks off on April 28.

Unpacked events are typically dominated by products in Samsung's Galaxy line of smartphones, and it's possible that this month's Galaxy Unpacked will bring with it some fresh information on what sorts of phones (foldable and otherwise) the South Korean company will bring to market this year.

But with events in February and March focusing on the Galaxy S21 lineup and the latest Galaxy A models respectively, it seems more likely we'll learn more about some of Samsung's other product lines, including the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 laptops. Those machines are expected as soon as May.

What's more, a Samsung product roadmap leaked early this year predicted the company would hold a PC-focused Unpacked event this month, so we're eager to see if that holds true.

Recent Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 leaks have us hopeful that Samsung's upcoming laptops will offer serious competition against some of the best laptops you can buy right now, including the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Pro.

Finally, a Samsung trailer teasing the April 28 event has appeared, and while it holds no explicit clues, that box in the video looks a little big for a smartphone. The logo lifting up at the end also seems to imply a laptop being opened, but that's only a guess.

We'll have to wait until the April 28 Galaxy Unpacked event to find out, but given that Samsung sent out invites with a glowing blue cube (seen above) and a teaser that "the most powerful Galaxy is coming", we expect the emphasis to be on new and beefy machines.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When it starts and how to watch

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place Wednesday, April 28th as a virtual livestream on the Samsung website that kicks off at 10 a.m. EDT / 7 a.m. PDT.

With a global pandemic still ongoing there will be no in-person access to the event, but if you'd rather not watch it on the company's website you can also tune in via Samsung's YouTube page.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Voice)

Galaxy Unpacked rumor: Samsung Galaxy Book and Samsung Galaxy Book 360

It seems likely that Samsung will formally unveil its oft-leaked Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, two rumored new additions to its Galaxy line of laptops that are expected to sport some powerful components.

We saw some leaked product details earlier this year that suggest these new laptops will be available in both 13- and 15-inch chassis, though the 360 variant will incorporate a 360-degree hinge that allows it to operate as a tablet when you flip the screen all the way around.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 render (Image credit: Evan Blass)

As far as specs go, leakers claim that both laptops will ship with Intel 11th Gen processors and the option to rely on either embedded graphics or a discrete Nvidia mobile GPU. Both laptop models are expected to debut with HD AMOLED displays that support Samsung's S Pen, as well as support for Thunderbolt 4 and optional LTE connectivity.

If those leaks prove accurate, these new notebooks could draw away some of the heat and attention building up around the expected debut of the MacBook Pro 14-inch and its updated Apple-built processor later this year.

Galaxy Unpacked rumor: Samsung Galaxy Book Go

It's possible we may also see a third laptop unveiled — the Galaxy Book Go, details of which leaked months ago.

Leaked marketing materials include the tagline that this laptop contains "the fastest Qualcomm processor ever in G.Book" next to a proposed (and presumably top-of-the-line) configuration with a Snapdragon 8cx CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS SSD storage.That all fits in nicely with the April 28th event's promise to herald the arrival of the "most powerful" Galaxy, though the entry-level model of the Galaxy Book Go is predicted to ship with a Snapdragon 7c CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB UFS SSD.

(Image credit: Twitter user WalkingCat)

That all fits in nicely with the April 28 event's promise to herald the arrival of the "most powerful" Galaxy, though the entry-level model of the Galaxy Book Go is predicted to ship with a Snapdragon 7c CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB UFS SSD.

Galaxy Unpacked rumor: A new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

If you really wanted a longshot bet, you could wager that Samsung's April 28th event will include a bit of information about what's next for its line of Chrome-powered Galaxy laptops.

First unveiled a year ago, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and its Galaxy Chromebook 2 successor both earned high marks from us for their stylish design and capable (for a Chromebook) performance.

While some leaks about this month's Galaxy Unpacked event hinted at new updates regarding Samsung's Chromebook offerings, it seems highly unlikely we'd see anything as significant as a Galaxy Chromebook 3. We didn't find much to complain about in our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review, and since that machine only started shipping last month it's hard to believe Samsung would introduce a revision so soon.