Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could get this super strong 'armor frame'

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumors are painting quite the premium picture of the flagship foldable. But it's not just the innards that are getting an upgrade; Samsung is reportedly looking at bolstering the handset's durability with a brand new frame. And the Galaxy Z Flip 3 should get the same upgrade.

LetsGoDigital spotted a trademark filing for something called 'Armor Frame' in Korea, the US and Europe. The description simply reads 'smartphone frames' and indicates that Samsung could be set to roll out the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a significantly more robust frame than its predecessors.

This may or may not tie in to the patent which the Korean manufacturer filed for the 'blade bezel' last year. The flat, thin edges of this design might need an overhauled frame that's more sturdy than the aluminum offering currently being sported by the Galaxy S21 series.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

While the trademark doesn't delve into the materials for the armor frame, it would likely be something other the aluminum, or the stainless steel frame of the Galaxy Note 20. If the reports of 'zero bezels' from Korean site, The Elec, are true, then Samsung will need to shore up the frame to be as sturdy as possible to avoid a repeat of its initial Galaxy Fold launch.

LetsGoDigital speculates that we could be looking at a titanium or carbon frame. The metals offer lighter alternatives to aluminum, while being extremely durable. The only downside is the potential price bump to the device with the more expensive materials being used.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 could end up making quite the dent in your wallet, with rumors of a 'top secret' processor, under display camera (UDC) and the first Samsung phone to be borne out of the new partnership with Olympus.

The specs of the foldable are still up in the air, as rumors and leaks suggest all manner of design overhauls, including the possibility of a tiny four-inch exterior display. The Elec's latest report suggests that the outer display isn't getting shrunk down at all, and will stay at 6.2-inches.

Samsung is reportedly unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the latter half of the year, possibly as early as July. First up is the Galaxy Book Pro's debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on April 28.