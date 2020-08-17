RB Leipzig vs. PSG live stream: Where to watch the Champions League semifinals

RB Leipzig vs. PSG start time and channels The RB Leipzig vs. PSG Champions League semifinal gets underway on Tuesday, August 18, at 3 p.m. EDT/noon PDT. CBS All Access will carry the match in the U.S., while UK fans can watch on BT Sport.

Grab a Leipzig vs. PSG live stream, it's time to see if Paris Saint-Germain can get the one thing it covets: a Champions League title. While the format of this year's tournament would seemingly favor the French champions, RB Leipzig is standing in the way of that trophy win, coming off a thrilling win in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and itching to pull off another big win in the semis.

RB Leipzig vs. PSG is a battle between two relative newcomers to the upper tier of European soccer — RB Leipzig got its start 11 years ago, while PSG is the more established of the two clubs, having been founded in 1970. Whichever side wins the August 18 semifinal will go on to make its first appearance in a Champions League final.

So you can imagine there's a lot to play for when the RB Leipzig vs. PSG match kicks off Tuesday. Here's how to find a live stream of this Champions League semifinal, along with tips for using a VPN to watch the match if it's not available in your area.

How can I use a VPN to watch RB Leipzig vs. PSG?

Even with the RB Leipzig vs. PSG match being broadcast worldwide, you may have trouble finding a live stream in your area. If that's the case, try turning to a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN installed, you can make it seem like you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, allowing you to tune into RB Leipzig vs. PSG live streams available only in specific regions.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

RB Leipzig vs. PSG live streams in the US

CBS All Access is the home of all Champions League coverage in the US. This streaming service is separate from a cable subscription, so cord cutters can enjoy it, too. You will have to pay $5.99 a month for CBS All Access, but there's a 1-week free trial, which would cover not only RB Leipzig vs. PSG but also the Lyon vs. Bayern semifinal on Wednesday (August 19) and the August 23 final.

Apple TV Plus subscribers can now get a CBS All Access/Showtime bundle for $9.99 — an $11 discount from its usual price.

You can also find a Spanish-language live stream of RB Leipzig vs. PSG on Univision. Fubo.TV happens to include Univision in its package of channels, if you want to pay $59.99 for that streaming TV service.

RB Leipzig vs. PSG live streams in the UK

You'll find an RB Leipzig vs. PSG live stream on BT Sport, as you will for all Champions League coverage. BT Sport 1 will broadcast the match, which begins at 8 p.m. BST. If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25.

RB Leipzig vs. PSG live streams in Canada

DAZN is your only option for watching RB Leipzig vs. PSG in Canada. The streaming service holds the rights to all Champions League matches. You can sign up for DAZN and get a 1-month free trial, which will run through the end of the Champions League tournament on August 23.

RB Leipzig vs. PSG live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of where you'll find the RB Leipzig vs. PSG match airing in other parts of the world.

