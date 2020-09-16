PS5 Showcase event live blog: All the big games, price and release date news

Today's the day PS5 fans have been waiting for. After months of rumors and anticipation, Sony will finally give us a deeper look at the PS5 games we'll be playing this year at the PS5 showcase. And if we're lucky, we'll also get a price and release date.

Sony says to expect a 40-minute show that features "updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners." As such, we'll likely see more of titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon: Forbidden West in addition to some possible world premieres. And now that Xbox has thrown down the gauntlet with the $299 Xbox Series S and $499 Xbox Series X coming November 10, the pressure is on Sony to answer back with its own pricing and dates.

11:09 am: We know we'll see lots of PS5 games and probably a price and date, but what about the UI? We got a brief tease of it in June, but it would be great to see the full PS5 interface in action.

PS5 day today. We'll obviously get a price and release date, but I'm hoping we might also get a closer look at the PS5 dashboard UI. Super interested to see what Sony has done there https://t.co/Uke2km0rewSeptember 16, 2020

10:33 am: God of War creative director Cory Barlog has been posting some cryptic images on his Twitter account just ahead of today's event. Could a God of War 2 tease be imminent? We sure hope so.

10:00 am: Time to talk last-minute predictions! Here's what we expect — and want to see — around the Tom's Guide office.

Roland Moore-Colyer, UK editor: "God of War 2 is in the works. Naughty Dog will tease a new IP. Sony will announce a finance/subscription service that bundles the Digital Edition with PS Plus/Now."

Adam Ismail, editor: "Prices will be $499/$599. We won't get a GT7 release date anyway but I don't think it's coming this year."

Marshall Honorof, editor: "It's past time for a price and release date, but Sony never guaranteed that's what we're going to see, so I really do hope this is finally the reveal. Beyond that, Final Fantasy XVI would be a lovely surprise, as would more info on Spider-Man: Miles Morales. And, honestly, I wouldn't mind seeing more Ratchet & Clank."

Adam: "Really I'm just ready for peak 2005-era Sony hubris. I wanna see them price this thing too high with no games just cause it'd be entertaining."

Roland: "Some people just want to watch the world burn.......in 4K 60fps with ray-tracing."

I'm personally hoping for a deep dive on Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Marvel's Spider-Man was my favorite game of 2018, and if this is Sony's big PS5 launch game, we need to see a lot more of it.

9:30 am: We're all set up in our virtual war room and ready to go! While today's event will be games-focused, speculation is running rampant about the PS5's price and release date, which we could learn today.

A last-minute retail leak suggests pre-orders could go live today, which would make sense if we do indeed get a PS5 price reveal. Another leak gaining steam indicates that the PS5 may cost $399 for the PS5 Digital Edition and $499 for the standard PS5. A starting price of $399 for the PS5 would be an enticing entry point, especially with the Xbox Series X costing $499.