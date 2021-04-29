PS Plus May 2021: Battlefield 5, Stranded Deep, and more

The month of May is almost upon us, and that means a piping hot batch of new PlayStation Plus games is about to drop.

There's a good mix of AAA and indie games on offer next month. Be sure to add them to your library, even if you don't download them right away.

Starting Tuesday, May 4, PS4 titles Battlefield 5 and Stranded Deep will be available to download for free. While those of you who've snapped up a PS5 get the added bonus of being able to own Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last. As always, these titles can be added to your library, available to download at your leisure, and will be yours for as long as your PS Plus subscription is active.

Last month's PS Plus titles are available until May 3, so be sure you've added them to your library before then.

Battlefield 5

Battlefield 5 released back in 2018, plunging players into the midst of WWII, and piling on the multiplayer modes. As well as classic Team Deathmatch, Dice inevitably jumped on board the battle royale bandwagon, adding the new Firestorm mode to the game.

The destructible environments are as satisfying to raze as ever, and the maps are absolutely stunning. If you're waiting on Battlefield 6 but missed the Battlefield 5 boat, you can now jump in for free.

Stranded Deep

Stranded Deep is still in Early Access on Steam, but got a full console release last year on PS4 and Xbox One. This is definitely one for those of you who enjoy survival games, although a common criticism levelled at the the title is that its systems and mechanics are fairly shallow, compared to others in the genre.

That's not necessarily a bad thing! Games like The Forest, and Rust are rewarding in their own right, but can be a bit of a slog. Throw in the fact that it's free, and suddenly paddling about on a raft trying to live your best life doesn't seem so bad.

Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last

Wreckfest launched last year on PS4, but a PS5 version was announced that's set to launch in June. This revamped version of the game is what PS Plus members are getting for free in May.

Wreckfest is priced at $39.99 and owners of the PS4 version can upgrade to the PS5 version in June for $10. So you're effectively saving $50 with this freebie. Upgrades include improved shadows, particles, and environment lighting, higher resolution textures, godrays, DualSense haptic effects and more. You can check out the full list of improvements on the THQ Nordic page.

PS Plus May 2021: Bottom line

May's lineup isn't exactly stellar, but we're excited to see the early PS5 release of the Wreckfest.

Giving it to PS Plus subscribers for free is a great move, ahead of the official launch that comes with a price tag for the upgraded version. And there's still a good mix of games to satisfy different gamers' palates.